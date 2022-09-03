Co Down farmers win top prize at ‘The Baileys’

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilltara Undenied Apple was bred by Co Down farmers Sam and John McCormick.

They were presented with the Virginia Milk Products Cup and a cheque for Euro 2,500 from guest of honour, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuiness.

Dairy breeders from across the country entered the competition which is sponsored by Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Glanbia Ireland.

24/8/22 PIctured at the 2022 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow at the Virginia Show are John Murphy, Chairman Glanbia Ireland, John and Sam McCormick owner of Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89 who is the 2022 overall champion as well as Junior Cow winner, with EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and Robert Murphy, Head of Baileys Operations. Picture: Finbarr Oâ€TMRourke NO REPRO FEE

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is regarded as the most prestigious competition of its kind on the island of Ireland. It rewards strength and good body conformation as well as proven excellence in quality milk production.

Commenting on this year’s winning cow, who also won the best junior cow, the judge, David Booth from Yorkshire said, “Hilltara Undenied Apple absolutely blew me away. She is a true model of a dairy cow, balanced, with strength.”

Hallow Atwood Twizzle owned by Philip and Linda Jones from Co Wexford was declared reserve champion. Honorable mention went to Baldonnel Brady Hailey, owned by John Dowling from Co Meath.

Other prizes were awarded in specialist categories to breeders that travelled to Virginia from as far afield as CoDown and Co Cork to compete.

24/8/22 PIctured at the 2022 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow at the Virginia Show are John and Sam McCormick owner of Hilltara Undenied Apple VG89 who is the 2022 overall champion as well as Junior Cow winner. Picture: Finbarr Oâ€TMRourke NO REPRO FEE

These included:

Best Heifer in Milk Winner, Paul and Matthew Flanagan from Co Louth.

Best EBI Award, Tom Kelly from Co Louth.

Best Protein Award, Victor Jackson from Co Wicklow.

Congratulating the winners, Robert Murphy, head of Baileys operations said: “From being the world’s first cream liqueur to becoming the world’s most loved spirit, Baileys is now a global giant of a brand.

“We are proud of the brand’s heritage and its connection back to family-owned farms on the island of Ireland.

“This event highlights that link between superior genetics that go into the national dairy herd and the dairy farmer-suppliers of its primary raw ingredient.”

Also speaking at the event Glanbia Ireland chairman, John Murphy said: “Glanbia Ireland is delighted to be back at the Virginia Show.

“It was fantastic to see so many of the country’s foremost dairy breeders return after a two year hiatus.