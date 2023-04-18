On 25 January 2018, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) carried out an intrusive survey on lands controlled by Patrick Murphy on the Ryan Road, in which waste was found to be buried on the site.

This waste included various mixed waste and Waste Fines and was buried in an area previously subject to an NIEA Remediation project in 2016, in which deposited waste was repatriated to the Republic of Ireland.

The waste found during the 2018 survey was found to have been deposited after the 2016 Remediation.

A Co Down man has been convicted of waste offences at Newry Magistrates' Court.

On the 30 August 2018 NIEA officers returned to the site to find the waste still in situ, as well as a large pile of smoking mixed waste, indicating that waste was being burnt on the site. There were no waste management authorisations to allow waste to be deposited or burnt on the site.

The NIEA was awarded a total of £900 in court costs.

