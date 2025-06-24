Co Down sheep farmer spins success from Poll Dorset flock

Determined to add value to this “fantastic, natural, renewable and sustainable” product, Dromara woman Amanda Knox took the bull (or in this instance, ram) by the horns and began teaching herself how to spin using the fleece from the Braeview flock of pedigree Poll Dorsets.

The flock was established in 2010 by Amanda's son, Andrew, who has enjoyed many successes in the show ring over the years.

In 2016 Amanda began learning the art of spinning and established her own business in 2019, Ewe to Yarn, creating beautiful scarves, hats, gloves, headbands, jumpers and much more all made out of wool from the flock.

Indeed, the entire process is carried out on the farm – from scouring, drying, combing, carding, spinning and dyeing the fleece, it is literally from ewe to yarn!

Amanda has a passion for using what nature provides and has enjoyed learning how to craft naturally dyed yarns thanks to locally sourced foliage, flowers and vegetables.

An avid knitter as a child, the Dromara woman has thoroughly enjoyed learning the age-old art of spinning and weaving.

“I started out using a drop spindle before researching the most popular make and type of spinning wheel,” Amanda explained.

“This led me to the Ashford Traditional wheel and, having never used a spinning wheel before, I ordered a brand new one from Wingham Wool Work.

“It was a steep learning curve, from putting together the flat-packed wheel, learning how to process the wool to make it ready for spinning to the actual spinning, plying, dyeing and finishing the yarn.”

However, all of this hard work and dedication is now paying off for Amanda who attended her very first craft fair earlier this year in the local church hall and, most recently, Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market at the end of May.

“I had been thinking about attending a market for some time and being local to Hillsborough, the farmers market there seemed like the perfect fit and ethos,” Amanda said,

“I was made to feel really welcome at my first Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market.

“Everyone was so helpful and encouraging and I met lots of lovely new customers who were really keen to learn more about my farm to market products. I was really overwhelmed by the kind comments and support I received.”

Following her very successful debut at Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market, Amanda is excited to return this weekend when she will be demonstrating the art of spinning as well as selling a range of beautifully crafted natural and hand-dyed sustainable items.

“I’m really looking forward to being back at the market on Saturday with my hand spun yarn, hand knit hats and headbands, handwoven shawls plus wool for spinning and needle felting – all homegrown and hand processed wool from our Braeview flock,” she continued.

“Visitors of all ages to the market can have a go at spinning on a drop spindle and they will also be able to purchase everything they need to continue their new found hobby at home.

“I will also have lots of other bits like knitting needles, crochet kits and stitch markers.”

In a time when wool faces mounting economic pressures, Amanda’s work offers a refreshing look at how traditional skills and modern entrepreneurialism can coexist and thrive, all while reconnecting consumers with the provenance of their textiles.

Wool is planet friendly and doesn't add to landfill or ocean pollution.

It naturally adapts to keep you cool or warm and can be bent up to 20,000 times without breaking making it extremely durable and strong.

Wool can absorb 30 per cent of its weight in moisture before feeling damp and is naturally breathable, providing comfort in all environments and reducing unpleasant odours.

It also has hypoallergenic and antibacterial properties, reducing dust particles and helping to filter VOCs which benefit people with allergies or asthma.

The Co Down spinner is enthusiastic about highlighting the value of this natural, biodegradable and renewable resource, sharing the process from ewe to yarn on Instagram (@ewetoyarn), as well as her YouTube channel where subscribers can keep up to date with what she is creating and learn more about the intricate country craft.

Amanda is currently selling her yarn via her website (https://www.ewetoyarn.co.uk/ ) and also at artisan and craft fairs across the country.

Her next large scale event will be exhibiting her yarn at the upcoming Royal Hillsborough Farmers' Market this Saturday (28 June) and again on Saturday 26 July.

