This year the Co Londonderry heat took place in Magherafelt High School, with members challenged to create a floral masterpiece, keeping to the theme of ‘a little bit of sparkle’.

Well done to everyone who took part, but especially to those who placed in their respective age category.

The winner from each age category will now progress to the YFCU floral art finals at the Balmoral Show in May 2023.

Alex Montgomery, Kilrea YFC, 1st place 21-25

12-14

1st Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC

2nd Annie Bryson, Moneymore YFC

3rd Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC

Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC, 1st place 25-30

14-16

1st Kym Moore, Moneymore YFC

2nd Bethany Wilson, Curragh YFC

3rd Naomi Connell, Dungiven YFC

Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC, 1st place 16-18

16-18

1st Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC

2nd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

3rd Molly Atchison, Coleraine YFC

Kym Moore, Moneymore YFC, 1st place 14-16

18-21

1st Mollie Campbell, Curragh YFC

2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC

21-25

1st Alex Montgomery, Kilrea YFC

Mollie Campbell, Curragh YFC, 1st place 18-21

2nd Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC

3rd John Porter, Moneymore YFC

25-30

1st Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC

2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Vicki Rankin, Kilrea YFC

Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC, 1st place 12-14

Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Lynne Johnson, City of Derry YFC

Lesley Shiels and Anna Marron, Curragh YFC

Moneymore YFC members who recently took part in the Co Londonderry floral art heats

Co Londonderry YFC members who took part in the recent floral art heats

John Porter, Moneymore YFC

Kilrea YFC members at the recent Co Londonderry floral art heats