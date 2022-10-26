Co Londonderry floral art heats
On Wednesday 19th October, Co Londonderry YFC members took part in the annual floral art heats.
This year the Co Londonderry heat took place in Magherafelt High School, with members challenged to create a floral masterpiece, keeping to the theme of ‘a little bit of sparkle’.
Well done to everyone who took part, but especially to those who placed in their respective age category.
The winner from each age category will now progress to the YFCU floral art finals at the Balmoral Show in May 2023.
12-14
1st Emily Maneely, Moneymore YFC
2nd Annie Bryson, Moneymore YFC
3rd Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC
14-16
1st Kym Moore, Moneymore YFC
2nd Bethany Wilson, Curragh YFC
3rd Naomi Connell, Dungiven YFC
16-18
1st Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC
2nd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC
3rd Molly Atchison, Coleraine YFC
18-21
1st Mollie Campbell, Curragh YFC
2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC
21-25
1st Alex Montgomery, Kilrea YFC
2nd Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC
3rd John Porter, Moneymore YFC
25-30
1st Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC
2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Vicki Rankin, Kilrea YFC
