Co Londonderry stock judging

On Tuesday 14th June, members from across County Londonderry travelled to Swatragh Livestock Market to take part in the County Londonderry YFC beef and sheep stockjudging heats.

Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:00 am
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 8:50 am

Everyone was glad to see the return of face to face stockjudging after competing virtually over the last two years due to Covid-19.

Well done to all members who took part, especially those who placed in their respective age groups, and went on to compete at the Northern Ireland finals on 6th July.

Beef stockjudging:

12-14:

1st Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFC

2nd Noah Murphy, Dungiven YFC

3rd Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC

4th Adam Torrens, Garvagh YFC

14-16:

1st Tom Lynch, City of Derry YFC

2nd Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC

3rd Jack Thompson, City of Derry YFC

4th James McArthur, City of Derry YFC

16-18:

1st Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

2nd Jack McDonald, Garvagh YFC

3rd Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

4th Hugh Morrell, Coleraine YFC

18-21:

1st Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

2nd Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC

3rd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

21-25:

1st James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC

2nd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

3rd Jemma Gamble, City of Derry YFC

4th Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC

25-30:

1st Robert Brown, Moneymore YFC

2nd Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

4th Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

Sheep stockjudging:

12-14:

1st Noel Murphy, Dungiven YFC

2nd Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC

3rd Robert Snodgras, City of Derry YFC

4th Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC

14-16:

1st Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC

2nd Molly Atchison, Coleraine YFC

3rd Max Watson, Coleraine YFC

4th Oliver Watson, Coleraine YFC

16-18:

1st Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

2nd Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

3rd Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC

4th Adam Foster, City of Derry YFC

18-21:

1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

3rd Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC

4th Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

21-25:

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC

3rd Claire Rosborough, Curragh YFC

4th James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC

25-30:

1st Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

4th Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

