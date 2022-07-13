Co Londonderry stock judging

Everyone was glad to see the return of face to face stockjudging after competing virtually over the last two years due to Covid-19.
Well done to all members who took part, especially those who placed in their respective age groups, and went on to compete at the Northern Ireland finals on 6th July.
Beef stockjudging:
12-14:
1st Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFC
2nd Noah Murphy, Dungiven YFC
3rd Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC
4th Adam Torrens, Garvagh YFC
14-16:
1st Tom Lynch, City of Derry YFC
2nd Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC
3rd Jack Thompson, City of Derry YFC
4th James McArthur, City of Derry YFC
16-18:
1st Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
2nd Jack McDonald, Garvagh YFC
3rd Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
4th Hugh Morrell, Coleraine YFC
18-21:
1st Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
2nd Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC
3rd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
4th Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
21-25:
1st James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC
2nd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
3rd Jemma Gamble, City of Derry YFC
4th Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC
25-30:
1st Robert Brown, Moneymore YFC
2nd Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
4th Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
Sheep stockjudging:
12-14:
1st Noel Murphy, Dungiven YFC
2nd Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC
3rd Robert Snodgras, City of Derry YFC
4th Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC
14-16:
1st Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC
2nd Molly Atchison, Coleraine YFC
3rd Max Watson, Coleraine YFC
4th Oliver Watson, Coleraine YFC
16-18:
1st Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
2nd Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
3rd Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC
4th Adam Foster, City of Derry YFC
18-21:
1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
3rd Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC
4th Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
21-25:
1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC
3rd Claire Rosborough, Curragh YFC
4th James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC
25-30:
1st Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
4th Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC