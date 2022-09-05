Co Tyrone farmer wins UFU spring barley competition

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second place this year was awarded to Campbell Kee from the UFU North East Armagh group, and scooping up a respectable third place was George Alcorn from the UFU North West Derry group.

The county winners were:

Antrim: Alan and David Wallace, South Antrim

(Left to right) Mark, Ryan, Aaron, Lee and Paul Russell pictured in the field of spring barley that earned them first place in Northern Ireland

Armagh: Campbell Kee, North East Armagh

Down: Sam Long, North Down

Derry/Londonderry: George Alcorn, North West Derry

Tyrone: Paul and Mark Russell, North Tyrone

Campbell Kee took a respectable second place in Northern Ireland

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Robin Bolton, CAFRE senior crops development adviser said: “Once again the competition entries were of a very high standard and all should be commended. This was particularly so given the high levels of rainfall in the weekend prior to judging. Very small margins separated the top fields but the winning field combined high yield potential with excellent weed and disease control and congratulations go to the winners for growing an excellent field of barley. I would also like to thank the UFU for once again running the competition and the sponsors whose support is vital.”

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland. I would also like to thank all those who volunteered their time from group, county and Northern Ireland final level to judge a large number of entries across the country.”

The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2022 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.