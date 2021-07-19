Co Tyrone sheep and cattle farmer gives thumbs up to Countryside Services EID ear tags

Long-term Countryside Services customer Ronnie Boyd, a sheep and cattle farmer from Drumquin County Tyrone, talks tags with Countryside Services Field Sales Representative Geraldine McElduff.

The Boyd family has farmed on lands stretching between Omagh and Drumquin for almost 50 years with Ronnie currently stocking 260 breeding ewes - mainly Suffolk Texel Cross - and 25 AI suckler cows.

Ronnie, who is a long-term customer of Countryside Services, said: “Farming lands up to a height of 1,000 feet comes with many challenges - especially in the winter months.

“Knowing my flocks and herd have ear tags which are robust, easy to use and provide accurate performance tracking gives me one less thing to worry about!” A second generation farmer Ronnie is delighted that his son is coming forward to take more of a role and to continue the family tradition.

Countryside Services Field Sales Representative Geraldine McElduff visited Ronnie on his farm recently: “It was terrific to visit Ronnie and to talk about tags with him on his farm. We greatly value the feedback from all our customers and I was delighted to hear just how much our tags save him time, money and hassle!

“Our extensive research and testing ensures that Ronnie’s flocks and herd join hundreds of thousands of cattle and sheep across the country with reliable and robust tags.”

Ronnie continues: “I tag all our lambs at birth which I find to be an easy process as the tags stay on the applicator and the pins are extra sharp which makes for a simple insertion.

“Finishing all my lambs on the farm is easier thanks to the EID tags which help with the regular weighing, performance tracking and flock management. The many electronic benefits, including recording medication and vaccinations, really let me push the flock a bit further in terms of their efficiency and productivity.

“Readability is also very important to me, especially at market, and the fact that the tags are completely sealed really does ensure an accurate read without the hassle that some other tags can give. I had ewes for sale back in the springtime whose tags had been in the ears for five or six years and there were no issues for me in the mart getting them scanned through.

“My wife and I run two flocks and we find the different coloured tags perfect for our management needs. We also find the customer service from Countryside Services fits well with our needs as we arrange to pick up our tags or just get them sent across to us in the post - and they usually arrive the next day!”

