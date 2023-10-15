Coffee is a mainstay of social activity and takeaway coffee is more lucrative

Monday sees the start of UK Coffee Week, an initiative to celebrate this iconic drink and raise funds for Project Waterfall, bringing clean water, sanitation and education to coffee growing communities across the globe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grinding coffee beans for a drink has its origins in Ethiopia. The drinking of coffee spread through to the Yemen and arrived in Italy in the 16th century. By the late 17th century coffee houses were well established in western Europe. The earliest cultivations of coffee in the new world were in 1720 when the governor of Guadelope, Gabriel de Clieu, brought seedlings to the Caribbean islands. By 1852 its growth had spread to Brazil where it became, and remains, the world’s largest producer of coffee.

In the modern world most high streets would be particularly bare if it weren’t for coffee shops. We’re serviced by big conglomerates right down to small independents. Going out for coffee is now a mainstay of social activity and takeaway coffee is even more lucrative. Making coffee for a living is now a recognised profession. Baristas take great pride in roasting blends, making sure the temperature is right and embellishing each cup with “coffee art” on top. Personally, I like a good double espresso, served pronto with none of the fuss. The good thing about many small independent coffee shops is that they will try and ethically source coffee to ensure farmers are getting a fair price for their beans. When you buy from shops like these you’re supporting them as well, so it’s a win/win situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as a drink, coffee makes for an interesting ingredient. It adds a savoury, complex edge to savoury dishes. In the recipe here, beef casserole is flavoured with coffee and stout – two quite bitter ingredients that are balanced with brown sugar.

Grinding coffee beans for a drink has its origins in Ethiopia. The drinking of coffee spread through to the Yemen and arrived in Italy in the sixteenth century. Picture: Submitted

Some bacon in the mix adds a salty element. The resulting sauce is deliciously rich and unctuous. Serve with some creamy sweet parsnip mash for a comforting dish.

One of the things I love about Italy is watching people go to work in the morning. They rush into coffee shops and order a “café correto”, literally meaning coffee to put you right. It’s small cup of espresso with a side of grappa, a strong eau de vie. In seconds the coffee is consumed, swiftly followed by the grappa and they’re on their way. Whether you’re a manual worker or professional, this is a very acceptable way to start the day.