Coffee morning planned to raise money for Air Ambulance NI

The fundraising event will be held in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle, from 9am until 1pm and is being organised by local man Paul Quinn and friends.

Paul is taking on the Extreme North (Quest) in August, accompanied by his friends Damian Devlin, Kevin Murphy and Paul Humphries.

The challenge comprises four half marathons in four days and takes in the magnificent Wild Atlantic Way, including Malin Head and Inishowen.

A coffee morning will be held in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle, on 16 July.

Paul and his friends – all members of Ballycastle Runners – decided to take part in the challenge as a way of ‘giving back’ to the Air Ambulance NI charity.

It is a cause close to the Ballyvoy man’s heart, after a devastating car accident which claimed the lives of his beloved wife Tracey and his uncle Fred.

On that tragic day in November 2020, the Air Ambulance had been en route to the scene but, sadly for Paul and his family, it became clear it wasn’t needed.

Paul is grateful that such a service exists and is now raising money for the charity in the hope that other families can benefit from it in their hour of need.

Money will also be raised for AANI at this Saturday’s Summer Sizzler Sale, where a calf from the UK’s highest indexing herd, Boghill Glamour Holsteins, will be sold with all proceeds from its sale going to the charity.

David McAfee and Morrell McCollum, from Boghill Glamour Holsteins, decided to donate the calf in an effort to bolster Paul’s fundraising efforts.

David, who is also a member of Ballycastle Runners AC, said: “We thought we would do something a bit difference and decided to donate this calf to put towards their total.

“The farming community understands how important the Air Ambulance is.”

It costs in the region of £5,500 each day and around £2m every year to keep the service operational.

“This service relies entirely on support from the public and local businesses and fundraising such as ours,” Paul explained.

“We’d ask that people donate whatever they can and we’d love to see as many people as possible at the Ramoan Centre on July 16.

“Fellow members of the Ballycastle AC have been so supportive and generous, not only training with me, but some of them have offered to bake for the coffee morning, as well as helping out on the day.

“I can’t thank them enough and I really appreciate their support.”

Paul continued: “The more money we collect for the Air Ambulance NI, the better - it’s a fantastic service that we can’t do without.

“None of us know when our family might need it and raising funds has really given me something to focus on.

“I want to raise as much as I can in memory of Tracey and Fred – I would like something positive to come out of all of this tragedy.

“Members of the community have been so supportive in the wake of Tracey and Fred’s death, it feels good to be able to give something back in the form of some funding for a vital life saving service in our area,” he ended.

If you are free on 16 July, you are very welcome to join with Paul and his friends for a cup of tea and a bun, while supporting a worthwhile cause.