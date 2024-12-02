College marching bands break the ice in Carrick

A PAIR of college marching bands added a touch of pageantry to the streets of Carrickfergus last week.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons hosted the Merrimack College Band and Boston University Marching Band, as their US colleagues prepared to compete in the Friendly Four Ice Hockey Tournament at the weekend.

The minister enjoyed a musical performance alongside school children, civic groups and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The minister said: “I was pleased to welcome the marching bands in Carrickfergus ahead of them supporting the ice hockey teams from the US at the Friendship Four Ice Hockey Tournament.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is pictured with members of Merrimack College Rock Band as he hosted them on a visit to Carrickfergus. (Pic: Freelance)

“This warm-up event added a splash of colour and sound to the town, and definitely brightened up the afternoon for those who attended. My department has supported the Friendship Four tournament since it was first held 10 years ago.

“As well as the sporting element, which is coordinated by the Belfast Giants, this competition has evolved to include the cultural and social links connecting Northern Ireland to the USA. That’s why I worked to secure this visit from the bands, which showcased the musical side of these storied colleges.”

The minister also took part in a ceremonial ‘puck drop’ in the SSE Arena ahead of the final game of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “My recent visit to the USA and Canada ensured we maintain the strong international connections which already exist.

“It is my hope that we have shown the warmth of our welcome in Northern Ireland, while highlighting sport at the highest levels and encouraging people to get active.”