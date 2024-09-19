Collie dogs from Highland farms to teach maths to children across Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five border collies will take the lead in a series of online maths lessons created by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Collie Dog Maths Tales will introduce Scottish primary school children to real maths problems on farms across Scotland. These events are part of the Maths Week Scotland programme, which runs from 23 - 29 September 2024, coordinated by National Museums Scotland and funded by the Scottish Government.

In each session, children will join a different collie for a virtual walk around farms in Aberdeenshire, Loch Lomond, Argyll, Stirling and the Highlands, learning about the maths and science they encounter along the way. The pups will explore the ways maths is used for growing crops, herding sheep, caring for chickens and milking cows.

Collie Dog Maths Tales sessions for primary schools will take place on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 of September, and Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 3 of October.

Jura takes part on 6 October from 9am. (Image © RHET)

A public session is also planned for 9am on Sunday 6 October, when families enjoying breakfast together will discover where the milk in their cereal comes from.

Collie Dog Maths Tales has been devised in response to this year’s Maths Week Scotland theme Maths Tales. The programme includes over 100 events, from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands, that explore different ways maths can be used to tell stories.

Maths Week Scotland coordinator, Ailsa Brien, said: “This year sees the eighth edition of Maths Week Scotland and we’re delighted to have such a creative and diverse programme of activities and events. The fun and engaging Collie Dog Maths Tales sessions highlight the importance of maths in everyday life. Pups Pip, Sweep, Tweed, Gem and Jura prove that maths is pawsome!”

RHET Learning and Development Coordinator, Sara Smith, commented: “We have some great farms to visit and a selection of different dogs to meet, who will introduce learners to some real life on the farm maths problems and solutions. There will also be follow up learning activities based on the questions in the farm walks for those joining in to use in the classroom. “

Farmer Ali and collie Pip with Maths Week Scotland mascot, Finn Finity. (Photo: (c) RHET)

At the National Museum of Scotland, families can enjoy maths tales together in the family storybook corner, unleash their creativity with LEGO® bricks, take robots for a spin or delve into strategy games. Elsewhere, highlights include mathematical story trails through the farm and woodland at Almond Valley Heritage Centre in Livingston; meet the author events online; and story time workshops in primary schools across Perth and Kinross.

Maths Week Scotland is supporting a host of classroom activities for schools across the country, encouraging innovation and participation. Activity packs are available to download from the Maths Week Scotland website, with ideas of how to celebrate and enjoy the week for everyone from early years to secondary school pupils. Meanwhile, the daily Maths Week Scotland challenges will return, with accompanying BBC Bitesize learning videos setting out how to tackle them.https://www.mathsweek.scot/schools/learning-resources/smc-maths-in-motion

National Museums Scotland is working with a wide range of organisations and collaborators to support and deliver Maths Week Scotland activity across Scotland. For a full list of contributors and to view the whole programme, visit: www.mathsweek.scot