Collie pup auction at Downpatrick Mart helps raise £410 for Air Ambulance NI
Simon Gibson from Ballygowan donated two of his collie pups for auction at the weekly drop calf and sheep sale which was held at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 23rd March 2024.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proceeds from the sale of these pups will go towards fundraising and support for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
After some strong bidding, Joseph McConvey from Ardglass purchased the first pup at £210.
While Andrea McKee from Crossgar secured the second pup at £200.