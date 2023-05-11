Collone YFC does the double at AGM
Collone Young Farmers' Club has done the double after being crowned club of the year at the YFCU AGM for the second year in row, winning the Ann Cameron cup.
This was a huge achievement for the club, who are very proud of each and every member who all helped to get them to where they are now.
A special mention must also go to Collone YFC’s club leader Harry Chambers and club secretary Karen Walker along with the rest of the officials and the committee for all their hard work to make the club a success.
Further awards at the AGM also saw Sophie Hawthorne awarded PRO of the year, while Karen Walker placed third for secretary of the year.
The club was also successful on winning the J K Dobbs trophy for proficiency in competitions at ages 14-18, as well as receiving the environmental award.
In the president's award scheme Grace Ross was placed third (12-14), Grace George was placed second (14-16), Rebecca George was placed first (14-16) and Karen Walker was placed third (18-21).
Grace George also received the award for junior Ulster Young Farmer.
These were all fantastic achievements for the club and its members.
Past club leader and current committee member Matthew Livingstone was elected as vice president at the YFCU AGM.
This was a fantastic achievement for such a valued and dedicated member of the club.
