Collone YFC member Harry Chambers spends two weeks in Finland
Harry thoroughly enjoyed his time in Finland and highly encourages other Young Farmers members to take advantage of all exchange opportunities that come their way.
Harry landed in Finland on Tuesday, June 24th where he was greeted by his hosts Lidia and Flavo before visiting Helsinki that evening and having dinner with Johanna.
On the Wednesday Harry went for a tour of the 4H headquarters before going on a sight seeing tour around the local area.
During his time in Finland Harry also met Aimee who was also on exchange from Scotland.
On Thursday Harry travelled to his hosts farm where he would stay for the next few days, he met lots of local people including Peeka’s aunt and uncle from Switzerland.
Harry helped Peeka deliver hay to his customers and got to experience farming in Finland before attending a baseball match on Friday evening which was very enjoyable.
On Saturday Harry visited Peekas 220 Ha forest and helped him replant areas before attending an iffy event in the evening where Harry met another exchange Mike who was visiting from Taiwan.
Harry visited many different farms when he was in Finland including a dairy farm with three robots, Harry also got to help on his hosts farm tedding where he was happy to be involved.
On Wednesday, July 2nd Harry made the 10 hour journey to his second host family.
Harry enjoyed shearing sheep with Perry his host this was just one of many things Harry did on their farm during his time there.
To finish his time in Finland Harry travelled back to Helsinki to take in the sights before travelling back home.
Harry enjoyed experiencing what life and farming is like in Finland and he looks forward to other exchange opportunities in the future.