Collone YFC member Harry Chambers recently spent two weeks exchange in Finland as part of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Exchange Programme.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry thoroughly enjoyed his time in Finland and highly encourages other Young Farmers members to take advantage of all exchange opportunities that come their way.

Harry landed in Finland on Tuesday, June 24th where he was greeted by his hosts Lidia and Flavo before visiting Helsinki that evening and having dinner with Johanna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Wednesday Harry went for a tour of the 4H headquarters before going on a sight seeing tour around the local area.

Harry attended an iffy meeting and went to the saunas with their members

During his time in Finland Harry also met Aimee who was also on exchange from Scotland.

On Thursday Harry travelled to his hosts farm where he would stay for the next few days, he met lots of local people including Peeka’s aunt and uncle from Switzerland.

Harry helped Peeka deliver hay to his customers and got to experience farming in Finland before attending a baseball match on Friday evening which was very enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday Harry visited Peekas 220 Ha forest and helped him replant areas before attending an iffy event in the evening where Harry met another exchange Mike who was visiting from Taiwan.

Collone YFC member Harry Chambers recently spent two weeks exchange in Finland as part of the Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster Exchange Programme

Harry visited many different farms when he was in Finland including a dairy farm with three robots, Harry also got to help on his hosts farm tedding where he was happy to be involved.

On Wednesday, July 2nd Harry made the 10 hour journey to his second host family.

Harry enjoyed shearing sheep with Perry his host this was just one of many things Harry did on their farm during his time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finish his time in Finland Harry travelled back to Helsinki to take in the sights before travelling back home.

Harry enjoyed experiencing what life and farming is like in Finland and he looks forward to other exchange opportunities in the future.