The event celebrated the many achievements of county members in numerous competitions.

Clear evidence of Collone YFC’s talents and triumphs shone through with many members placing in almost every category.

In floral art, in the 12-14 age category, Mollie Downard was placed third and Beth Philips was placed first.

Collone YFC members at Co Armagh YFC’s dinner

In the 14-16 category, third place went to Jack Ferris, second to Grace George and first went to Rebecca George.

The 16-18 category saw James McConnell placed third, Ruth McWhirter was second and Katie McWhirter was first.

In the 18-21 age category Sarah Ross was placed third and Clarise Crozier came first, while in the 21-25 category Joel Milligan and Harry Chambers were placed joint third.

Public speaking was equally as successful with Matthew Black was placed second and Grace Ross was placed first in the 12-14 category.

Collone YFC officials 2022-2023 - Joel Milligan (Treasurer), Sophie Hawthorne (PRO), Karen Walker (secretary) and Harry Chambers (leader)

In the 14-16 category Rebecca George was placed second and Grace George was placed first.

The 16-18 category saw James McConnell placed second and Ruth McWhirter was placed first.

In the prepared public speaking 18-21 category Sarah Ross was placed first while in the impromptu section Marianna Neill was placed second and Sarah Ross was also placed first.

In the 21-25 impromptu category Joel Milligan placed second and Harry Chambers was placed first and also received the Richardson Cup.

Collone YFC member, Matthew Livingstone, collecting his certificate of achievement

In demonstration presentation Grace Ross came first in the 12-14 age division with Grace George placed second and Rebecca George placed first.

In the 16-18 age division, Sophie Hawthorne was placed first. Karen walker was placed second in the 18-21 category, Matthew Livingstone was placed first in the 21-25 category and Ian Walker was placed first in the 25-30 category.

Many members also topped the rankings in the beef, sheep and dairy stock judging awards.

In the dairy awards in the 14-16 age category Grace George was placed third and Rebecca George was placed second, in the 16-18 category Ruth McWhirter was placed third and Ashley Neill was placed first.

Collone YFC member, Clarise Crozier, at the Co Armagh dinner

In the 21-25 category Linzi Kennedy was placed second and in the 25-30 age division Sonia Mills was placed third and Stuart Agnew was placed first.

In the sheep awards in the 12-14 age category Will Johnson was placed third and Grace Ross was placed first.

In 14-16 Rebecca George was placed third, while Jamie Milligan was placed first.

In the 16-18 category Ashley Neill was placed third and Sophie Hawthorne was placed first.

In the 21-25 category Abbie Grills was placed second and in the 25-30 category Sonia Mills was placed second and Stuart Agnew placed first.

In the beef awards Grace Ross was placed first in the 12-14 age category. Grace George came second and Rebecca George first in the 14-16 category. Jessica Acheson came third, Billy Acheson second and Harry Meredith first in the 18-21 category while In the 21-25 age division James Scroggie was placed third, Harry Chambers second and Linzi Kennedy came first and also received the Armagh Show Cup.

Collone YFC member, Ashley Neill, collecting her certificate of achievement at the Co Armagh dinner

In the 25-30 category Sonia Mills came second while Stuart Agnew came first. Ian Walker achieved first place in the silage making awards and received the John McCartney Cup.

In silage assessment Beth Wishart placed second in the 12-14 category and in the 16-18 category James McConnell was placed third, Ashley Neill was second and Ruth McWhirter was first.

Joel Milligan received second place for the Arable competition.

In boys and girls’ football and tag rugby both senior and junior teams picked up the awards.

Mark Walker achieved first place in Machinery handling while Steven Wilson picked up first in the advanced sheep shearing.

In junior home management, Rebecca George was placed second and Grace George was placed first while in the senior category Marianna Neill placed second.

In tug of war members of Collone YFC picked up the award for the ladies’ team alongside fellow county club members, Mountnorris YFC and Newtownhamiliton YFC.

Collone YFC also picked up an award for choir festival and placing second in the arts festival.

Finally in top officials and proficiency awards, James Speers picked up first place for treasurer.

In the 12-14 age division for proficiency Beth Wishart was placed third, Jack Wilson was placed second and Grace Ross was placed first.

In 14-16, Adam Kennedy was placed third, Grace George was placed second and Rebecca George was placed first, in 16-18, Ruth McWhirter was placed third and James McConnel was placed first, while in 18-21 Harry Meredith was placed second and Sarah Ross was placed first.

In the 21-25 division Harry Chambers placed second and Joel Milligan was placed first and finally in the 25-30 category Ian Walker was placed second and Sonia Mills was placed first.

It was a fantastic achievement for so many members to place in the awards. It is fair to say everyone had a fantastic night and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

Collone YFC members, Rebecca and Grace George, who collected multiple certificates of achievements from the past competition year

