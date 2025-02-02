Coltrim Aberdeen Angus reduction sale on 11 February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discerning Aberdeen Angus enthusiasts will have an opportunity to purchase pedigree heifers from one of Northern Ireland’s long-established and high health herds at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Tuesday 11 February.

The Coltrim Herd, owned by Ivan Forsythe from Moneymore, dates back to 1928 and is highly respected throughout the UK and Ireland. It won second prize in the best large herd category of the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s 2024 Herd Competition.

Next month’s reduction sale includes five in-calf heifers born between March and July 2023, and a January 2024 yearling heifer.

They are included in the catalogue for the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s regional show and sale, which features an entry of seven pedigree bulls, including the Coltrim’s herd’s three-year-old stock sire Stouphill Paddi X358, and the home-bred, twenty-month-old Coltrim Prince Z226.

Dungannon auctioneer Trevor Wylie dscusses arrangements for the Coltrim reduction sale with Ivan Forsythe.

The five in-calf heifers come from top cow families and are daughters of stock bulls, Island Farm Master Missie X854, Coltrim Blackboy X493 and Stouphill Paddi X358. They are in-calf (due June 2025) to junior herd sire, Richhill Batman Z461, purchased privately from Robin Lamb’s County Armagh-based herd. Batman features outcross genetics.

Rounding off the sale is the yearling heifer Coltrim Evanna A296, by Stouphill Paddi X358.

View the catalogue online at www.aberdeen-angus.co.uk. Online bidding is available via Marteye.ie.

For further details or to request a catalogue, contact Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, tel: 028 8772 2727.