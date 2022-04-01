Combined Powers - Take a look at the autonomous process unit from KRONE and Lemken

This design concept consists of a drive unit and various implements, and aims to free farmers from spending long days in the field.

With its enormous versatility, the unit is designed for year-round work and a long service life.

This innovative concept will be integrated into KRONE and Lemken’s well-proven forage harvesting and tillage systems, having passed trials in cultivating, ploughing, sowing, mowing, tedding and raking last year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using a diesel-electric drive that generates up to 170kW (230hp), the drive unit is designed to meet the power input requirements of the implements used in the processes above.

The drive power is transferred electrically to the wheels and the pto and, from there, to the implement which couples to a three-point linkage.

The drive unit boasts multiple and extensive sensor systems which monitor the immediate surroundings and the implement attached, ensuring safe operation and optimum results as the primary objectives.

Operators control and monitor the combination from a mobile device, transmitting jobs and job reports via a communication module and the agrirouter, the established data exchange hub.

The speciality of the process unit is that it is controlled by the implement and not vice versa.

This detail was considered imperative for achieving optimum results.

The implement and the drive unit act as one integrated smart system.

Based on the long experience in the application of ISOBUS and TIM on KRONE and Lemken machines, the drive unit and implement communicate and interact, sharing literally all types of data. The Combined Powers design concept brings further benefits, as it was also developed to counter the increasing shortage of skilled labour in agriculture.

Farmers will become system operators who merely monitor the process unit, which delivers a consistently accurate quality of work.