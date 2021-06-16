COMMENT: Summer is here at last

Potatoes tend to be the forgotten sector within Northern Ireland’s farming and food industry. Over the past number of years, a combination of poor weather, increasing production costs and not-so-exciting retail prices have all combined to put extreme pressure on grower margins. But by far the biggest challenge confronting the industry is the continuing poor image which potatoes ‘enjoy’ in the minds of many consumers. This is a state-of-affairs that is totally unjustified. The potato remains one of the most natural foods that we can eat. If consumed with its jacket on it represents one of the most valuable sources of nutritional fibre. Potatoes also contain more Vitamin C than oranges. By definition, the potato is a vegetable. Yet, nutritionists continue to regard ‘spuds’ as a source of starch only. In other words, potatoes are not included in the list of fruit and vegetables that we are expected to consume on a daily basis as part of a balanced diet. So much for the background: By way of contrast, it’s worth considering developments that have taken place within the dairy sector over the past number of years. Thirty years ago, butter was considered to be one of the worst possible foods that we could include in our diet. It was full of fat and cholesterol.