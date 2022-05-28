Comment: The local show season is coming your way

I can’t believe that it is a full three years since the local shows were last held.

There’s nothing like a summer’s day out at an agricultural show to put me in top form. I know that Lurgan Show will also take place this year on June 4th.

Unfortunately, I can’t be in two places at the same time. But it will also be a great day out for those making their way to Lurgan Park.

In fact, all our local shows are tremendous events, each bringing that something a little different to the party.

They represent a true shop window of the great achievements notched up by farmers and their family members across Northern Ireland every day of the year.

Adding to their uniqueness is the fact that groups of volunteers come together, year-in: year-out, to pull off what can only be described as master classes in event management.

I was delighted that farm minister Edwin Poots was able to deliver a Covid support package for the local shows. It was money that was much needed by all the societies.

I am very aware of the tremendous voluntary commitment made by the various organising teams in bringing the various strands associated with a farming show together.

But in this day and age, money is also needed to pay the bills.

Agriculture has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over recent weeks. The good news is that the myriad local shows will help re-balance these matters over the coming weeks.

I also hope – and expect – that Edwin Poots and a large cross section of our politicians can get out to the event planned for the months of June, July and August.

They promised a lot in the run-up to the recent Assembly election. The very least that they can do now is take the opportunity to meet members of the farming public in a truly rural setting and set out their plans for the future.

And there’s lots to be talking about: the future of farm support and the implementation of the recently agreed climate change legislation come to mind immediately in this regard.