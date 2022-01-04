Commercial fisherman is fined £300 at magistrates’ court

On 17 December 2020, Fisheries Protection Officers from DAERA Inland Fisheries were carrying out a routine boat patrol on Lough Neagh when they observed nets being fished containing numerous amounts of juvenile undersize fish, a further check of the mesh size was carried out and no part of the net was found to be compliant with the permitted mesh size as stipulated within regulations; a marker buoy attached to these nets had a licence number issued to Mr Wylie.