Commercial fisherman is fined £300 at magistrates’ court
Today at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court, Mr Patrick Joseph Wylie (77) of Back Lower Road, Killycolpy, Dungannon Co. Tyrone was given a £300 fine after he was found guilty of one breach of Regulation 31 of Fisheries Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2014 that are legislated under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966.
On 17 December 2020, Fisheries Protection Officers from DAERA Inland Fisheries were carrying out a routine boat patrol on Lough Neagh when they observed nets being fished containing numerous amounts of juvenile undersize fish, a further check of the mesh size was carried out and no part of the net was found to be compliant with the permitted mesh size as stipulated within regulations; a marker buoy attached to these nets had a licence number issued to Mr Wylie.
Mr Wylie was given eight weeks to pay the £315, which includes a £15 offender levy. A disposal order was also granted for the disposal of the illegal nets.
The outcome in this case demonstrates the commitment of DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement staff in pursuing those whose actions have a detrimental impact on fish stocks.