Committee calls for evidence and views

The Committee will gather evidence from experts and stakeholders before returning its views on the Bill to the Assembly for further consideration.

Speaking after this week’s launch of the ‘Call for Evidence and Views’, Committee Chairperson, Declan McAleer MLA said: “We all agree that climate change is one of most important challenges we face and it is vital that we take all necessary measures to address it. This new Bill sets out a framework for climate change adaptation and mitigation that will influence policy across all sectors of our society.”

Some of the provisions of the proposed Bill include a target for reducing greenhouse gases to net zero by 2045, a new role of Climate Change Commissioner and a requirement that the Northern Ireland Executive will develop Climate Action Plans every five years to help reach this target.

Mr McAleer continued: “The target of net zero greenhouse gases by 2045 will be one of the most debated aspects of this Bill and I know that farmers and many of those in the agricultural sector are concerned that this will impact negatively on their livelihoods. It is for this reason that we are looking for a wide and diverse range of views to help inform our considerations on this important Bill. We want to ensure that the final Bill takes account of all viewpoints and is balanced, fair and fit for purpose.”