Community 'horrified' after much-loved pet is found dead following suspected attack

A local community has been left “horrified” after a much-loved pet was killed by a pack of hunting hounds last weekend.

The 12-year-old cat, named Coco, was one of a number of pets believed to have been attacked by hounds outside a home in Mid Ulster on Sunday morning.

The family was startled by a commotion outside after the hounds, which were being used for suspected fox hunting nearby, strayed onto their property.

“It was my birthday and we were having a bit of a lie in,” the pet owner explained. “We have dogs of our own so I recognised the noise outside and I knew it was a hound.“At first I thought it was maybe a Bassett or a Beagle. I foster and keep all breeds of dogs for rescue organisations and I am very comfortable around dogs usually – these dogs were very different.”

Coco was a much-loved family pet. (Pic supplied by owner)

The couple rushed out of their bedroom and were met by their 10-year-old son who said there was something out the back of their home.

“We could hear screaming, which we now know was the sound of them killing the cat and the noise of the hounds themselves.”

The woman’s brother, who lives next door, had been met by six of the hounds in his yard and believed they had been let off at the end of his lane.

“At this stage we didn’t realise anything had happened,” she continued.

The injuries discovered on the 12-year-old pet last weekend. (Pic supplied by owner)

“Our dogs were all inside and I messaged a friend to tell her to keep her dogs inside too. When she replied telling me to check on the cats, that’s when we realised.”

The heartbroken family discovered three of their cats had been attacked, with Coco dead and two of them missing.

“Dad found her dead behind a hedge with teeth marks in her side,” she said.

“Two others were missing for most of the day, but they appeared back later.”

The family adopted Coco when she was 10 weeks old. (Pic supplied by owner)

Coco was adopted by the family when she was 10 weeks old. “She never left home, she was a lovely loyal cat,” her heartbroken owner said.

When the family confronted some of the men in relation to the incident, they denied having any involvement in it.

“When I went home, the police arrived and they followed us back to where they were,” she added.

It is thought there were around 20 dogs and two groups in the local area. “A friend of mine rang later to say another van had arrived and a lurcher had been let out,” she continued.

Coco was found with teeth marks in her side on Sunday morning. (Pic supplied by owner)

“We just can't get anywhere with this issue. People no longer feel safe on their own land.”

The woman said she had been contacted by local farmers who have had incidents involving the same group, or similar groups of people, and are concerned for the welfare of their livestock.

“Sheep farmers were concerned and were out checking on their flocks,” she continued. “Farmers have confronted them previously as they were constantly over land last year. They didn't have permission and the farmers don't want them there. They don't seem to have any fear of anyone.”

It is believed the groups come from the Armagh, Lurgan and Belfast areas, “we live in the Mid Ulster countryside, between Upperlands and Swatragh, so they have travelled quite the distance”, she added.

The woman said the local community is “horrified” and that everyone in the area is “sick to death of this”.

“To lose a pet due to natural causes is hard, but to lose a pet in such a violent manner is a whole different ball game,” she added.

A police spokesperson confirmed they received a report that a pet cat had been found dead in the Gorteade Road area of Upperlands on Sunday 5 November.

“The reporting party believed that the cat had been killed by hunting dogs,” they said. “Officers spoke with those involved in suspected fox hunting nearby and enquiries are ongoing.

“The appropriate referral will also be made to the local council.”