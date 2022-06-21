Company fined following death of employee

The Mallusk based company earlier pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court following the death of an employee at the factory site and was today (21 June) fined £120,000.
The prosecution arose following a HSENI investigation into an incident that occurred on 23 September 2020 when a metal storage rack fell from the forks of a counterbalance fork-lift truck, resulting in fatal injuries to Mr Leslaw Mazur, aged 56.
Kyle Carrick, Head of HSENI’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This tragic incident was avoidable.
“Any activity involving lifting equipment must be properly planned by a competent person, appropriately supervised and carried out in a safe manner.
“Employers should be aware that HSENI will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those who are found to fall below the required standards.”
Mr Mazur, a metal finisher, was assisting three other employees to turn a large metal structure which was being supported on the forks of a fork-lift truck.
The metal racking subsequently fell from the forks, striking Mr Mazur.
The investigation found that a risk assessment had not been completed for the activity and the method used to turn the structure was unsafe placing workers at risk.
A prohibition notice was served on the company by a Health and Safety Inspector following the incident.