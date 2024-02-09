Andrew Farren jumping Ocean, double clear in the 90cms. (Pic: Kat McQuillan)

The first training show of the year kicked off with the cross poles class, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian.

Next in line was the 50cm class and taking first place was newcomer Tracey Manson on Shimmer, followed closely by Jack Bell riding Stitch up into second place and beating dad Dean into third.

Another nice double clear for Jack again, riding Stitch in the 60cm class, and taking joint first place with Rebekah Todd. Well done to Tracey Manson with her third double clear of the day riding her second horse Cherry in the 70s.

Alexandra McConnell jumping Bert, double clear in the 90cms and 1m classes. (Pic: Kat McQuillan)

The top riders in the 80cm class were Tegan Mulgrew, Sarah Wilson and Mya McLean, with a big turnout of competitors in the 90cm class and double clears all the way!

A great day of show jumping in the metre class saw some great skill and talent from all riders, with father and son Andy and Shaun Farren going home to Donegal with the red rosettes.

In the 1.10m class, congratulations go to Johan Burns on Junior taking first place and to Andy Farren taking first in the 1.20m riding Nevada.

Well done to all of the competitors!

Keith McDonald Jumping Springburn Cobrella, double clear in the 90cms. (Pic: Kat McQuillan)

Connell Hill look forward to seeing you this Saturday (10th February) for the second date of their unregistered jumping this year.

Entries can be taken online or on the day and classes start with the cross-poles (assisted or unassisted) right the way up to 1.20m/1.30m

All details on Gillian Creighton/or Connell Hill Equestrian FB pages.

Everyone is very welcome.

Myah McLean jumping Milo, double clear in the 90cms. (Pic: Kat McQuillan)

Results (Saturday 3rd February)

Class 1 – X-Poles (assisted/unassisted):

Evie Boyle, Molly; Tracey Manson, Shimmer; Alyssa Smith, Louis.

Class 2 – 50cm:

Tracey Manson, Shimmer; Jack Bell, Stitch; Dean Bell, Prince; Zoe Smith, Honey; Rebekah Todd; Alyssa Smith, Louis.

Class 3 – 60cm:

Rebekah Todd; Jack Bell, Stitch; Connor Boyle. Molly.

Class 4 – 70cm:

Tracey Manson, Chrry; Sarah Wilson; Tegan Mulgrew; Andy Farren, Perry; Janene Gamble, Pablo; Jack Bell, Stitch.

Class 5 – 80cm:

Tegan Mulgrew; Sarah Wilson, DeDe; Myah McLean, Billy; Judith Beattie; Tegan Mulgrew; Nicole McClement, Rudi; Andy Farren, Perry.

Class 6 – 90cm:

Christopher Smyth, Sunny; Jennie Campbell, Vinnie; Holly Williamson, Ferro; Keith McDonald, Layla; Valerie Penny, Oscar; Chloe McLean, Sammy; Alexandra McConnell, Bert; Lorraine Lyttle, Archie; Alana Lavery, Lucy; Nicole McClemant, Rudi; Enna Hamilton, Rose; Tegan Mulgrew; Laura Sloan, Dixie; Amelie Beyssat, Lisnagra Cherry; Jessica McConnell, Derry; Eenna Hamilton, Rose.

Class 7 – 1m:

Shaun Farren, Sammy; Andy Farren, Ocean; Elaine Morrow, Daisy; Christopher Smyth, Jess; Caryn Walker, Ellie, Johan Burns, Junior; Alexandra McConnell, Bert; Lorraine Lyttle, Archie; Jessica McConnell, Derry; Myah McLean, Milo; Amelie Beyssat, Lisnagra Cherry.

Class 8 – 1.10m:

Johan Burns, Junior; Shaun Farren, Sammy; Andy Farren, Ocean; Eenna Hamilton, Daisy.

Class 9 – 1.20m: