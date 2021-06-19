Complete census farmers urged

The form will be online this year again and the deadline is 30 June.

The census is one of the world’s longest running surveys having been collated since 1847 and as outlined by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA, it “is an extremely important tool to assess trends across the agriculture and horticulture sectors.”

All the information collected during the census will be treated in a completely confidential manner.

As an additional security feature within the online format of the survey, each of Northern Ireland’s farm businesses have been provided with a unique five-digit code to safeguard identity when logging into the service.