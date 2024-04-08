Complete clearance at Newtownstewart Mart, bullocks selling to £1865
Heifers selling to £1760 (£1130 over weight and 339ppk).
Fat cows to £1520 and £190 per 100kgs.
Bullock and bull prices: R McCrea Ballymagorry 825kgs £1865, 735kgs £1620, 780kgs £1600, 680kgs £1560 and £1405, 580kgs £1365; I Millar Douglas Bridge 660kgs £1690; A O'Carolan Castlederg 560kgs £1600, 510kgs £1440; G Lecky Castlederg 575kgs £1555, 595kgs £1550, 560kgs £1400; Ms D McCaffrey Drumquin 520kgs £1540, 620kgs £1430, 430kgs £1285, 475kgs £1280; S Stevenson Sion Mills 590kgs £1485, 555kgs £1390, 540kgs £1310, 565kgs £1280, 510kgs £1140; S Kee Douglas Bridge 525kgs £1440 505kgs £1240; S Miller Newtownstewart 520kgs £1380; W Hawkes Castlederg 620kgs £1440 and £1380, 645kgs £1400, 630kgs £1460; P Conway Newtownstewart 520kgs £1270, 480kgs £1220, 465kgs £1080; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 350kgs £1260 (360ppk) 390kgs £1000, 375kgs £975, 380kgs £955 and £935; T Davis Strabane 410kgs £1175, 405kgs £1030; A Claudy farmer 450kgs £1150 and £1035; C Catterson Castlederg 345kgs £1030 and W J Deasley Dromore 310kgs £870, 320kgs £860 295kgs £820.
Other bullocks sold from £650 up.
Heifer prices: I S Hempton Gortin 630kgs £1760 and £1685, 565kgs £1580, 585kgs £1510, 550kgs £1445, 575kgs £1345, 495kgs £1290; R N McCrea Ballymagorry 700kgs £1565 and £1440, 650kgs £1470, 630kgs £1435, 680kgs £1425, 640kgs £1415; G Lecky Castlederg 635kgs £1515, 585kgs £1400, 555kgs £1460 590kgs £1400; M Hollywood 645kgs £1600; F G Hamilton 570kgs £1455, 605kgs £1395, 535kgs £1335; R Allison 460kgs £1385, 390kgs £1320 (339ppk) £1185 and £1095, 370kgs £1170, £1080 and £1020 500kgs £1155, 520kgs £1150, 400kgs £1000; W J Hume 650kgs £1545, 605kgs £1360, 530kgs £1320, 575kgs £1300, 550kgs £1280, 560kgs £1265; S Kee 555kgs £1325; Ryan Fair 545kgs £1315 and £1095; C Catterson 405kgs £1220, 380kgs £1120 390kgs £1120; 345kgs £1000, 305kgs £840 290kgs £835; a Dungiven farmer 450kgs £1170; P Conway Newtownstewart 525kgs £1150 and P Connolly 450kgs £1140.
Smaller heifers sold from £500 up.