Complete clearance for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls selling to £1230

A good steady demand for quality lots at Lisnaskea Livestock sales on Tuesday 7th November resulted in a complete clearance of all stock.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1230 for a 470kg Shorthorn (£262) with a 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) and a 310kg Charolais to £905 (£292) and selling to a high of £338 per 100kg for a 290kg Charolais to £980.

Weanling heifers sold to £1050 for a 460kg Charolais with a 495kg Shorthorn to £1000. Smaller ones sold to £640 for a 260kg Limousin (£307).

Sample prices:

Weanling steers and bulls

Tempo producer 470kg Shorthorn to £1230 (£262) Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £1160 (£283) and 315kg Charolais to £890 (£283) Trillick producer 405kg Charolais to £1100 (£272) Lisnaskea producer 440kg Hereford to £1030 and 420kg Charolais to £990. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £980 (£338) 310kg Charolais to £905 (£292) 310kg Charolais to £840 and 260kg Charolais to £685. Newtownbutler producer 305kg Charolais to £850, 300kg Charolais to £825, 330kg Charolais to £790 and 290kg Shorthorn to £600. Florencecourt producer 340kg Shorthorn to £730, 310kg Shorthorn to £650, 275kg Shorthorn to £650 and 280kg Shorthorn to £645. Garrison producer 220kg Charolais to £690 (£314) and 265kg Charolais to £590. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £690 and 260kg Charolais to £590. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £560.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 460kg Charolais to £1050, 375kg Charolais to £940 and 405kg Charolais to £860. Lisnaskea producer 495kg Shorthorn to £1000 and 440kg Hereford to £950. Tempo producer 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Trillick producer 415kg Charolais to £890. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £860 and 320kg Charolais to £750. Rosslea producer 395kg Charolais to £850. Lisnaskea producer 305kg Limousin to £785 and 320kg Limousin to £750. Florencecourt producer 295kg Shorthorn to £770, 265kg Shorthorn to £670 and 280kg Shorthorn to £605. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £710, 270kg Limousin to £700 and 215kg Charolais to £560.Garrison producer 260kg Limousin to £640 (£314) and 220kg Charolais to £550.

Special entry Tuesday 21st November for a Florencecourt farmer (retiring); four cows with calves at foot eight incalf cows and five incalf heifers (all incalf to Shorthorn bull).