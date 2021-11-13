Concern over pig price reduction

“My understanding is that the reduction kicks-in when farmers reach an 80% pig supply threshold,” added Allister.

“But the reality is that producers must keep supplying their full allocation of pigs to Karro otherwise major welfare-related problems will be created on-farm.

“As a result, farmers are left with no alternative but to accept the new conditions introduced by the processor.

“I fully intend contacting the company on this very important matter as a matter of priority.”

The North Antrim MLA became aware of this issue, courtesy of a letter recently received from a pig farmer. In the correspondence reference is made to the fact that on Saturday 6th November 2021, the news was delivered by Karro Foods Ltd, that they would accept 100% of pigs from supplying farmers at a reduction of £13.50 per pig or 80% of pigs at full price.

According to the producer in question, this was something that farmers were not consulted on or given time to respond to.

The £13.50/head reduction is the latest issue to have surfaced within Northern Ireland’s pig industry over recent months. It follows the concerns expressed by processors with regard to a shortage of butchery workers and the subsequent unavailability of carbon dioxide, which is used to stun pigs prior to slaughter.

Jim Allister also confirmed that he has written to farm minister Edwin Poots on this matter.

“I felt it important to make the minister aware of this serious issue,” said the North Antrim MLA.

“He is mandated to write back to me within five to ten days.”

Meanwhile, Karro Foods has issued Farming Life with a statement on this matter.