Concerns raised over the cancellation of TB tests

The department was responding to concerns raised by Newry and Armagh MLA, William Irwin, in relation to the cancellation of TB tests.

Mr Irwin, who is the DUP’s agricultural spokesperson, said the fact that tests are being cancelled in the midst of the growing TB incidence rate crisis was “deeply concerning”.

Annual testing of all herds is mandatory, as a minimum requirement, with TB testing undertaken only by DAERA approved veterinary surgeons.

Mr Irwin has raised his concerns over the cancellation of tests with the DAERA Permanent Secretary.

He commented: “I have spoken to farmers who have found themselves in the position of having a pre-arranged TB herd test cancelled by the private veterinary practice.

“This is a concerning development, and especially so given the fact that their reasoning for the cancellations is that DAERA have not yet agreed a new contract with private veterinary practices.”

Mr Irwin continued: “What adds significantly to my concerns is the fact that tests are being cancelled in the midst of the highest incidence rates of TB ever in Northern Ireland.

“Neither the industry nor the tax payer can sustain any further delay around the issue of effectively and systematically dealing with TB and, therefore, to now hear that tests are being cancelled really is a shocking development.

“I have raised my concerns with the DAERA Permanent Secretary and I have requested a discussion on this matter as it is a hugely negative message to hear that testing at a very critical time is being cancelled.

“I would urge officials to get to grips with this issue given the massive costs of this disease to our industry and ultimately the tax payer,” he concluded.

Responding to the concerns raised by Mr Irwin, a DAERA spokesperson said: “The department is actively working on the terms of a new contract for bovine Tuberculosis testing services.