Condition of NI’s Listed buildings declines by almost 25% in twenty years

THE Department for Communities has published “worrying” research into the poor condition of our listed buildings.

This delivers on a ministerial commitment in response to the Culture, Arts and Heritage Taskforce report. A statistically reliable sample of 1,504 buildings was surveyed over an 11 month period.

Publishing the research, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “This research, commissioned by my department, paints a very worrying picture of the state of our listed buildings.

“This is a finite resource of just over 9,000 structures that is important, not just as a tangible representation of our history but because of the character it brings and the economic and social potential it holds for our region.

“Heritage is a key driver of tourism to Northern Ireland and a source of civic pride and identity. Once lost, it and the potential that it holds are gone forever.

“I have asked my department to consider this within the Heritage, Culture and Creativity Programme. The new programme will deliver policies for arts, museums, public libraries and the historic environment.

“These are due to go to public consultation this year and my hope is that the Historic Environment Policy will provide the step change that we need and help kickstart a proper appreciation of our built heritage – what we have and how it can be utilised creatively for public benefit.”

The Survey on the Condition of Listed Buildings highlighted the following:

- The overall condition of the majority of listed buildings was rated as ‘Very good/Good’ or ‘Average’ (61.3%);

- However, this is a 15.6% reduction compared to the equivalent proportion in a similar survey carried out in 2014-15 (76.9%);

- It represents a further 8.8% reduction to the equivalent figure of a 2004-05 survey (85.7%), though this is not an exact statistical comparison.

- There has been a 15.6% worsening in 10 years and appears to be a 24.4% worsening in 20 years. Condition is, therefore, getting worse and this appears to be speeding up.

In line with findings from the 2014-15 baseline survey, buildings graded A and B+ were generally in better condition than those graded B1, B2 and B.

A higher proportion of church-owned buildings were rated ‘Very good/Good’ (39.1%, CI = 28.6%-49.5%) compared to private buildings (21.7%, CI = 16.4%-27.0%) and public buildings (23.1%, CI = 11.8%-34.5%).

There were small but statistically significant differences between the proportion of listed buildings that were rated ‘Very good/Good’ in urban (Belfast and Londonderry 25.9%), and provincial (cities and towns 27.1%) settlements compared to rural (villages and countryside 22.7%).

The data was also compared to climate change indicators developed by the National Trust. There was no current significant impact on condition due to location in an area at risk of future humidity or overheating, at risk of storm damage, or at risk of heavy rainfall.

Data was also collated on individual elements and on degree of risk and on vacancy. The results show that a third of listed buildings are currently vacant. The proportion of ‘Vacant’ buildings was higher by 11% in the 2023-24 survey (33.3%) compared to the 2014/15 baseline survey (22.3%).

The full report can be viewed at Survey on the Condition of Listed Buildings | Department for Communities.