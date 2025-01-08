Conference aims to strengthen business and community partnerships for positive impact

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with Sandra Bailie, Head of Organisational Development, NICVA (left) and Lisa McIlvenna, Deputy Managing Director, Business in the Community.

RESPONSIBLE business network Business in the Community (BITC), in partnership with the NI Council for Voluntary Associations (NICVA), is hosting a half-day conference that will bring businesses and the voluntary and community sector together to explore the pivotal role that effective partnerships play in addressing critical societal challenges.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by the Halifax Foundation Northern Ireland, the Community Connections Conference will take place at Allstate NI, Belfast, on Wednesday, January 29, from 9.30am-1.30pm.

The event will feature a host of expert speakers, panel discussion, and best-practice examples that will inspire on how attendees can leverage cross-sector partnerships to meet ESG goals, improve employee engagement, and make a positive societal impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economy Minister Conor Murphy will speak at the event to emphasise the key role that partnerships play in helping to improve the economy in Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the event, Mr Murphy said: “Strategic business-community relationships have significant potential to help build a stronger, more regionally balanced local economy.

“This type of collaboration is at the heart of my economic plans and I look forward to contributing to and experiencing the networking and learning that will arise from this event.”

Lisa McIlvenna, Deputy Managing Director, BITC, commented: “This second Community Connections Conference promises to be an inspiring and informative event. We offer attendees from both sectors the opportunity, insight and tools to help them to forge high-value, effective partnerships, and understand how they can become valuable partners for each other.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We aim to help both sectors get a better understanding of how they can help each other to achieve their aims, advance their ESG goals and make a real and lasting difference in the community.”

Sandra Bailie, Head of Organisational Development, NICVA, added: “We are excited to bring businesses and voluntary and community organisations together again to make new introductions and develop exciting connections between the sectors. Strengthening these partnerships has the potential to bring transformative change to our communities, the economy and our society.”

Attendees will hear from the Strategic Investment Board on social value and the transformation of public procurement in Northern Ireland, as well as inspiring case studies and panel discussions on successful partnerships.

To find out more about Business in the Community, please visit www.bitcni.org.uk/communityconnections