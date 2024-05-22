Congratulations to Danny Doyle who has been named Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year for 2023

Danny Doyle from Rathangan, Co Kildare is the overall winner of the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year 2023 award. Danny was presented with the trophy by (left to right) Liam Herlihy, Teagasc chairman, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, and Michael Berkery, chairman of FBD Trust

The awards were presented by the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD in Co Laois on Tuesday, 21 May.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, were presented to the top graduates of Teagasc Level 6 agriculture, horticulture, equine and forestry training programmes in 2023.

Danny Doyle completed a Level 5 Certificate in Agriculture and then a Level 6 advanced crops and machinery certificate at the Teagasc Kildalton Agriculture College in Piltown, Co Kilkenny.

He currently farms with his parents on a large scale tillage operation near Rathangan in Co Kildare. In addition to winning the overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year 2023 award he was successful in the full-time agriculture category award.

Two other category awards were presented.

Cormac Rowe comes from a mixed dairy and drystock farm near Navan in Co Meath and won the part-time and distance education category. Cormac is a primary school teacher who farms part-time with his family. Cormac showed outstanding commitment in his distance education course, where he completed the practicals at Teagasc Grange.

Alana King from near Ennis in Co Clare, was successful in the full-time other land-based enterprises category.

She graduated from the QQI Level 6 advanced certificate in horsemanship – Equitation – from Kildalton College. She graduated with distinction on both her level 5 and level 6.

Speaking at the awards, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, said: “The presentation of the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year Awards is an important date in the annual agriculture calendar. Young, enthusiastic, educated farmers are fundamental to the future prosperity of the agricultural sector.

“The value and return from an agricultural education to the operation of modern farm enterprises cannot be overstated. This is not only for the financial, technical, and environmental skills it provides, but also through the opportunity to see best practice in operation on host farms.

“I whole-heartedly congratulate all 15 finalists on their achievement. It is rightly a very proud day for them and their families to be recognised for their education achievements.

“I extend my congratulations in particular to the category and overall winners whose dynamism and enthusiasm for the agri-sector shone through to the judges.”

On behalf of the overall sponsor of the Awards, John Cahalan, chief commercial officer, with FBD Insurance said: “At FBD Insurance we are committed to supporting every generation of Irish farmers and their families.

“We are always proud to sponsor the Teagasc FBD Student of the Year awards which highlight the outstanding achievements of the students in Teagasc Agricultural Colleges across the country.

“These finalists are wonderful representatives for Irish agriculture, and we can be sure that the future of Irish farming is in safe hands.

“On behalf of the team at FBD, I would like to congratulate Danny Doyle and all of the 2023 finalists on their achievements and wish them all the very best in the future.”

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc said: “This coveted award is a wonderful celebration of Teagasc education, our learners, teachers and facilities right across the country. Congratulations to all finalists and award winners. We look forward to their future career and personal achievements.”

The other 12 finalists in the awards were:

Conor McAweeney, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Cian Hourihane, Skibberreen, Co Cork

Enda Shanahan, Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Amy McGee, Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim

Aidan Lynch, Gort, Co Galway

David Stephenson, Hacketstown, Co Wicklow

Rachel Lacey, Strand, Co Limerick

Isabell Bourke, Westport, Co Mayo

Tadhg Hanley, Askeaton, Co Limerick

Ben Maguire, Mountnugent, Co Cavan

Leanne O'Donnell, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare

Charlotte Duff White, Ballinamult, Co Tipperary