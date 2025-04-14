Consultation on learners participating in education or training until age 18 launched

The consultation document is available to view now.

EDUCATION Minister Paul Givan has launched a consultation on proposals for all learners to participate in education, apprenticeship or training until age 18.

The consultation will examine what proposed changes to legislation would mean for all learners and explores how it will impact schools, further education colleges, employers, training providers and the voluntary and community sector.

Launching the consultation, Mr Givan said: “Research shows that investment in education can deliver a better future for all. The vision is that by making sufficient investment in the right areas at the right time, a seamless lifelong education journey is provided for the learner that inspires, develops skills, abilities and talents, and celebrates each success.

“Even though most young people currently remain in education and training until age 18, some, particularly some of our most vulnerable, do not. Regrettably, a young person’s background remains a key factor in whether they progress to post-16 education.

“With that in mind, the launch of this public consultation is an opportunity for those with an interest in this important area to contribute to the consultation. I am particularly interested in the views of young people.”

This proposed legislation stems from the Independent Review of Education which was published in December 2023 and to which the minister responded in October 2024.

The minister continued: “The proposed legislation will encourage all young people to recognise the benefits of lifelong learning. This could include education in school, a further education college, employment, apprenticeship, training or volunteering which enables young people to progress, attain and succeed.

“In addition to requiring young people to continue their learning, authorities will be required to support and promote participation and to put in place arrangements to monitor and report on young people who do not participate in education. This will enable support to be provided where and when needed which meets the individual needs of the young person.”

The minister concluded: “This proposal is not about raising the compulsory age of school, which remains at 16. It is about incentivising and encouraging young people to recognise the benefits of learning throughout their life.

“In a modern economy, it is in the young person’s own interests to continue in their education or training after the age of 16, as we need a workforce with high levels of skill and education. That is why I want to create a minimum offer for all young people, particularly those who are most vulnerable and ensure that they have equity of opportunity and a structured pathway of support and guidance.”

The consultation will run until July 4 and can be accessed at https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/de/department-of-education-16-18-legislation-main/, together with a Child and Young Person’s version at https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/de/department-of-education-16-18-legislation-children/

A copy of the Equality Impact Assessment can be found at https://www.education-ni.gov.uk/publications/equality-impact-assessment-eqia-16-18-legislation.