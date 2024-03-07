This observational entertainment-based series delves into the lives of eight agricultural contracting families from diverse locations over a 12-month period and offers a unique, practical and personal insight into contemporary life in rural Ireland.

Featuring eight contracting crews from Meath, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Cavan and Donegal, the series highlights their professional challenges, the highs and lows of their daily routine and their hopes and dreams, presenting a no-holds barred portrait of eight extraordinary crews for hire – all members of an agricultural sub-economy, without which, farming would not be possible.

Throughout the year there’s a monumental lot of machinery work to be done on the land across Ireland and the farmers can’t do it alone.

So, they turn to farming contractors and their families – men and women, young and old, hired hands and subcontractors, driving the tractors, excavators and combines, foraging, hauling, seeding, cutting and harvesting. Making farming happen. Without them, fields would be unploughed and unseeded, slurry would be unspread, silage would be uncut and hedgerows would descend into chaos.

These are real, hardworking people.

Some are full-time farmers who offer their skills and machines for hire come ploughing season and harvest time.

Others are dedicated contractors who hire additional help for the busy months – among them, mums, dads and students earning money to cover the rent – a connected community in a no-nonsense world where time costs money and excuses count for nothing.

In their company, the series will share the ups and downs, daily routines, unexpected twists, good times and bad as eight contractors gear up to tame the land.

Viewers will discover, not only how they deal with shrinking margins and logistical challenges, but also how they manage the equally daunting balance of work and family life.

With an unprecedented mix of Irish culture, heritage, experience and contemporary society presented in the Irish Language featuring many strong female-led and female-centred enterprises, this series will be a melting pot of all ages, generations and sexes set in the Ireland of the 2020s, blended into a high quality programme that will stand the test of time.

Contractors are the heartbeat of rural Ireland. They are crucial players in a food-producing sector that is central to Ireland’s economy – without them, modern farming itself would not be possible.

Over the course of the eight episodes – each one defined by a separate theme based on the time of year and the work involved – the series will intercut between the personal lives and daily routines of the protagonists. As the series progresses, viewers will get to know them as they become increasingly invested in the challenges they face both on and off the job.

There’ll be machinery to repair, herds to milk, bread to bake, crews to wrangle, clients to appease, weather to predict and deadlines to meet.

Set against the backdrop of each contract will be the weddings, family crises, pub quizzes, study regimes, demanding siblings and kitchen sink drama of real life, as well as the opportunity to discuss and deal with issues such as farm safety, climate change, the changing role of the farmer and whatever else may arise and evolve as they go.

Episodes will air on Thursday nights at 9.30pm on TG4 from 21 March.

1 . Contractors Shane Swan and the crew from Swan Agri, Meath. (Pic: TG4) Photo: TG4 Photo Sales