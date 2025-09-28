Corbo Im The Boy is Buyers Choice

Texel Breeders returned to Lisahally last week for the annual NI Texel Club sale. With just two more sales left in the Clubs sales season breeders still enjoyed the buyers demand for Texels as the terminal sire. The Club wish to thank Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd for their ongoing sponsorship and support and to judge Cathal Harkin for judging the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Championship.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy ringside saw a top price of 1560gns for the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Champion from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo Ram Lamb consignment. Corbo Im The Boy, LIG2500937(E2), a Forkins Hawkeye son out of a Alderview Explosive daughter sold to A&R Dickson & Sons Drumquin. Next in demand was the Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Reserve Champion, another Ram Lamb from Alan Glendinning’s Lylehill pen. Lylehill ICE, GAX2500613(E1) knocked down for 1310gns.He is a Hexel Geronimo son out of a Mullan Armani daughter. Buyers returned to the Corbo lamb pen again for another Hawkeye son, Corbo Into The Wind, LIG2500943(E1) out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur sired dam.The judges 3rd place rosette went to Joseph Muldoon’s, Carnteel lamb exhibit, Carnteel Indiana, IZM2502324(E2), a Clarks Grey Goose son out of a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter which sold for 1220gns. Ram lambs averaged 722gns for 35 sold.

The top shearling price went to the 1st place exhibit from Patrick Blee, Dunelm Flock for Dunelm Heisenberg, PBZ2400446(E3), a Garngour First Class son out of a Mullan Dare Devil sired dam. He topped the shearling trade at 820gns.Selling at the same price was the judge’s 3rd place exhibit from Seamus McBride, Mcbride Flock for McBride Hercules, MSZ2403838(3), a Lakeview Gold Dust son out of a Quarry Eminem daughter. Michael Ward was next to catch the buyers eye with his Altinaghree son, Hercules, XMW2401531(3), a homebred General Lee son out of a ewe by Lochar Domino, selling at 700gns. Shearling Ram averaged 603gns for 8 sold.

Leading Prices

Adrian Liggett's Corbo exhibit which claimed the Holden Agri &Fuels Ltd Championship at Lisahally Texel Sale

G Rankin 1100gns; 1010gns; 780gns; 700gns

A Liggett 1020gns

A Glendinning 940gns

J Wilkinson 900gns; 720gns

The Holden Agri & Fuels Reserve Champion from Alan Glendinning, Lylehill Flock at Lisahally Texel Sale

A Kennedy 860gns; 700gns; 700gns; 700gns; 700gns

J Muldoon 740gns

S Ward 700gns

Results Holden Agri & Fuels Ltd Championship

Shearling Rams

1 Patrick Blee

2 Robert Waters

Ram Lamb Results

1 Adrian Liggett

2 Alan Glendinning

3 Joe Muldoon

4 Jacqueline Brown

5 Gary Rankin

6 Andrew Kennedy

Champion Adrian Liggett

Reserve Alan Glendinning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales at Beatties Livestock Omagh 3rd October and Ballymena 20th October.Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk/sales or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112.