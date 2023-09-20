Cornish herd wins national Holstein UK Premier Herd title
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wills family who represented the Southern region, were presented with the highly acclaimed award on Wednesday 13th September at UK Dairy Day.
The award recognises the most outstanding Holstein herd in the UK with the winner of each individual club’s herd competition competing against neighbouring clubs to become one of the seven regional winners and finalists in the National Premier Herd Competition.
The seven regional winners are:
Northern Ireland – G & J Booth, Beechview
Scottish – B & V Davidson, Errolston Herd
Welsh – Paul, Bessie & Bryn Williams, Waliswood Herd
Eastern – Messrs Winter, Corringham Herd
Northern – Skirwith Hall Farms, Stowbeck Herd
Southern – Wills Brothers Limited, Willsbro Holsteins
Western – Pierce, Milwr Herd
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Wills family’s 1,700-cow herd, based at Wadebridge, was singled out for praise by judge Brian Moorhouse of the Aireburn herd, for its exceptional management and presentation on a very large scale.
The Willsbro herd was established in 1969 with just 40 cows milking in a Hosier abreast bale. In 1976 they increased their herd to 120 cows and started to milk in a 12/12 Alfa Laval herringbone parlour.
2004 saw a further increase to 800 cows and the addition of a new dairy set up on a green field site at Pawton Dairy. They primarily house cows in groups of 200, split according to stage of lactation.
The cows are housed in sand-bedded cubicles, with a tidal wash-down system and milked three times daily through a 60-point rotary parlour. In 2005, they graded up their herd to become full pedigree and started the journey in high genetic female families including Amber, Adina, Aderyn, Ashlyn, Lila Z, Pammy, Rachel, Rozy, Rozelle and Sharon, this was the start of Willsbro Holsteins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The herd is currently achieving an average yield of 14,467kg, 4.06% fat and 3.24% protein with a calving index of 411 days.
The all-year-round calving herd, gained a Holstein UK Master Breeder award in 2020.
National Premier Herd judge, and 2022 winner, Brian Moorhouse of the Aireburn herd, visited each of the finalists.
Commenting on the Willsbro Herd, he said “Willsbro had exactly what I look for in a herd. There’s tremendous consistency throughout, exceptional udders legs and feet the right balance of strength and dairy quality in every age group. They are outstanding with exceptional management and presentation on a large scale.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Wills family are looking forward to showcasing their dairy setup in North Cornwall, at the upcoming open day and sale on Saturday 23rd September 2023 from 10am. More information can be found at https://www.nortonandbrooksbank.com/willsbro