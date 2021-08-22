Corporate membership - Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover, Boucher Road, Belfast

Situated on the Boucher Road in Belfast, our state-of-the-art showroom offers new and approved used Jaguar Land Rover cars, parts and servicing. You can browse our wide range of new and pre-owned Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and allow us to match the right car to your lifestyle and budget.

As a brand we are continuously evolving and now have an excellent range of Hybrid and Electric vehicles available across the range.

Ready for anything, our range of Land Rover Plug-in Hybrids are at ease in every habitat, from rocky mountain trails to smart city streets. Our Hybrid range varies from our versatile compact SUV, Discovery Sport, to our compact Urban Range Rover Evoque, avant-garde Range Rover Velar and our capable and durable Land Rover Defender.

Discover our Land Rover offers: https://bit.ly/3xYXU7x.

Our first all-electric SUV, Jaguar IPACE, combines world-class design with sports-car performance to take you from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. And it does so in near-silence and with zero tailpipe emissions. The All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE is now available on finance with 0% APR* at Charles Hurst Jaguar.

Discover current I-PACE offers: https://bit.ly/3iFs5fN.

Our Jaguar Hybrid range includes F-PACE and E-PACE offering an exciting combination of Plug-in Hybrid efficiency, everyday practicality, dramatic design and sporty handling.

Discover our Jaguar offers: https://bit.ly/3xUXY8o.

We would be delighted to welcome you to our showroom for an unaccompanied test drive and to browse our current model range. Contact the Charles Hurst Jaguar Land Rover team on 02895 179386 for more information or book an appointment.