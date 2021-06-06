Corporate membership - Danske Bank

Rodney Brown, head of agribusiness said: “A viable and sustainable agricultural industry is vital to the economic success of Northern Ireland (NI) and to the survival of rural communities. We recognise the role we have to play in that.

“We’ve been at the heart of local agribusiness through both the prosperous and the challenging times faced by the sector. Our team of experienced agribusiness managers based across NI are committed to long term relationships and supporting an industry that is both vital to the NI economy and a cornerstone of local communities.

“Industry relationships and sponsorships are an important part of this support. We have been sole sponsor of The Royal Ulster Winter Fair since the show began in 1986 and are proud to help showcase the very best of NI’s dairy industry.

“Farming is an ever-evolving industry, and we are committed to helping to create a vibrant, sustainable industry for the future.

“We have been a long-standing sponsor of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and support students at CAFRE through student bursaries, interview skills training and advice on farm finance.

“The last year has been a year like no other, and our focus was on supporting our colleagues and our customers through it. Now, we’re committed to helping NI grow again, whether that’s through financial support or access to expertise.”

Danske Bank’s agribusiness customers benefit from fast, local decision making, a large team of agribusiness managers and advisers, and access to local specialists in areas like asset finance and cash management.

Keeping on top of farm finances is also made easier through Danske’s online banking platform for businesses, district, and through Danske’s mobile and tablet business apps, which allow customers to manage payments, view account information and transactions, and much more, whether on the move or at home.