Correctness, colour and style at Armoy

J Adams & Sons, Holmview, Overall Champion sold for £1,350

With a total of 106 sheep forward numbers were down on the year, but the quality on offer met the expectations of the buyers.

Continued due bids from online and at the ringside generated an electric atmosphere throughout the day. Seeing almost an 100% clearance, auctioneer Danny Mc Alister had his work cut out to keep up with catching the bids.

Colin Coulter, the judge for the day, had a smaller selection of sheep presented in the shearling class, this however didn’t leave his job any easier. The red rosette was lifted by Kim Mulligan, from the Brague Flock, for a very correct crossing type ram, with character and great carcase.

DC McKee Rockside, Lot 124 Ram Lamb, sold for a top price of £1,500.

With a larger selection of ram lambs, Colin handed the red ticket to William Adams, from the Holmview flock, for a very modern type ram lamb. With character, colour, skin and overall correctness this lamb was hard to bypass. So much so, that he lifted overall Male Champion and Sale Champion for this Hydebank bred lamb and fetched 1350g in the ring.

Standing second to this lamb and scooping Reserve Male and then Reserve Overall Champion was a lamb from Danny McKee, from the Rockside Flock. Another correct, coloured lamb, filled with style and power. This eye-catching Penhill lamb went on to sell for 1,050gns.

Danny’s success on the day also saw his first lamb into the ring - again bred by M1 Penhill - secure the top price of the day, finishing up at 1,500gns. This lamb was a dazzling, sparky sheep with great potential.

The final class of the day saw Ian Montgomery, from the Mistyburn flock, lift first place and overall female champion for his smart Yorehouse gimmer, full of elite bloodlines the hammer fell for her at 300gns. Standing in second place and overall Reserve Female Champion was N3 Skeughdale presented by Hugo McKeegan, from the Glenane Flock. This attractive, sparkling sheep caught the attention of many breeders and topped the female prices, settling at 440gns.

There was an appetite throughout the sale with many sellers enjoying a good day’s trade. Michelle Wright, from the Mullaghwee flock, had a pen full of crossing bloodlined types and true to any mule breeder’s agenda. Topping the pen was a smart shearling by the L4 Blarnavaid. Her pen also saw many bids of over 900gns, with buyers looking new homes for these able functional sheep.

Following in closely behind Michelle was Trevor Duncan, from the Hill Vale Flock, with his first sheep seeing the final bid land at 1,000gns. Bred from the renowned Farden Popeye, with his mule getting legacy proceeding him; there is very little doubt that this N10 will follow his hoof steps.

With many lambs presented - all appearing mature and ready for work - they met a brisk trade. Correctness, colour and overall style were certainly criterion for many buyers on the day! Seeing Elaine and Damien McGarel, from the Hick’s Brae flock, scooping 1,000gns for a Firmount bred lamb that met all of the above. The distinct colours, character and his presence grasped the attention of many buyers.

Once again thanks must go to the auction mart and the staff for organising the sale so well and also to the buyers, either online or in the ring or on the other end of the phone.

Averages: Shearlings – 30 at 794gns; Ram Lambs – 61 at 578.69gns; Females – 11 at 267.27gns.