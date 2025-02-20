Cost of dog attacks on livestock in NI rises by almost half

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says it’s distressing to see that the latest figures from a NFU Mutual survey estimate that farm animals in Northern Ireland worth an estimated £218,000, were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, up 48% compared to the previous year.

Other findings included 43% of dog owners surveyed believed their pet was capable of causing death or injury of livestock and if present at an attack, just over half would intervene to stop it and 20% would tell a local farmer.

Commenting, UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “It’s utterly frustrating to learn of the findings from NFU Mutual’s livestock worrying survey. It’s an issue that causes constant stress and trauma for our farmers, and to see that the cost of dog attacks on livestock in 2024 increased by almost half compared to 2023, is devastating.

“Behind every one of those livestock worrying cases is a farm family that has suffered emotionally and financially, whilst being left with the constant worry that it will happen again. The livestock have endured an horrific attack which traumatises it for life, or its injuries were so severe it’s life came to a brutal end. The dog owner will be distressed having witnessed such an attacked and the pet overwhelmed by its natural instincts. No one walks away from these cases unscathed.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan. (Pic: McAuley Multimedia)

“What makes it so difficult to comprehend, is that livestock worrying cases are always preventable and occur due to human negligence. Whilst the majority of dog owners act responsibility, the actions of a small percentage is putting lives at risk.

“I urge all dog owners to keep their dogs under control and on a lead at all times in rural areas, especially at this time of year with pregnant ewes and newborn lambs. This is the only way to keep everyone, farm animals and pets safe. No matter what breed, size or temperament, all dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals.

“The UFU is continuing to work on this issue, raising awareness of responsible dog ownership, engaging with industry stakeholders and dog organisations to improve the number of livestock worrying cases locally. Much work is needed in this area but it’s critical that we work together, getting the messaging out to the public so that NI farmers can have peace of mind and everyone can enjoy the countryside safely.”