Cost of rural crime falls by nearly 37% in NI during 2020

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual

In its Rural Crime Report, published today (Tuesday 3 August), NFU Mutual reveals that rural theft cost the whole of the UK an estimated £43.3m in 2020, a fall of 20.3% on the previous year, making it the lowest annual cost recorded in five years.

However, criminals continued to target Northern Ireland’s farms over the pandemic, stealing agricultural vehicles, tools and livestock.

Other rural crimes, including dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping rose sharply in 2020. NFU Mutual claims data shows the cost of dog attacks on sheep and cattle continued to worsen this year with a UK rise of 50% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes blighted the countryside as waste recycling centres restricted access, leaving farmers to deal with the clean-up and risks to their health and that of their livestock and the environment.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “Coronavirus restrictions, dedicated rural policing and beefed-up security on farms provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year.

“While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside – rural crime hasn’t gone away. Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets. As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly.

“There’s no doubt that when we work together with police, rural communities, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and other rural organisations to tackle rural crime it can make a real difference. That’s why we’re working closely with Northern Ireland’s Rural Crime Partnership, and funding measures to help protect our members’ property through security marking.

“We believe this is vital support because rural crime isn’t just about money to replace stolen tractors. It causes disruption, seriously affects farmers’ mental well-being and destroys the trust which enables rural communities to flourish.”

This year NFU Mutual is investing an additional £30,000 in the fight against rural crime in Northern Ireland.

Chair of the Rural Crime Partnership, Lesley McCombe, Dept of Justice, said: “Partnership is at the heart of preventing crime in rural communities. Collaborative working means we can share important information, raise awareness and respond to emerging crime trends in a timely manner to support and keep our farming communities safe.”

UFU Deputy President David Brown added: “While the overall cost of rural theft in Northern Ireland decreased, one farmer falling victim to rural crime is still one too many and sadly, criminals have persisted in stealing from the agriculture community throughout the global pandemic.

“Farmers have so much on their plates and this time of year is one of the busiest periods in the farming calendar, but we ask members not to let their security slip or become complacent. Checking livestock regularly, ensuring unused vehicles are locked, equipment is stored away and sheds are secure, are just a few simple measures that can help prevent rural theft.