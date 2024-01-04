Council appoints consortium to deliver WRAP Programme to support those experiencing food poverty

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has appointed a consortium of local organisations to deliver a programme of wraparound and financial support for households in the district experiencing, or at risk of, food poverty.

Aptly named WRAP (Western Response and Action on Poverty), the programme centres around an eight week plan of bespoke, personalised wraparound support, which will be developed and agreed with the client household.

Support is aimed at maximising income and reducing household costs. Issues such as debt, benefits, budgeting, housing, healthy eating, physical and mental health will be addressed, as well as education, training and employability skills.

WRAP providers will work with other local services and support organisations to ensure each household gets the support they require and is “better off” in terms of food security.

The WRAP programme aims to support up on 140 households across Fermanagh and Omagh up to March.

The consortium consists of local organisations Fermanagh Rural Community Network, Omagh Forum for Rural Associations, Oak Healthy Living Centre, ARC Healthy Living Centre, Lakeland Community Care and The Courthouse Kesh, all working together to help those most in need throughout the district.

Speaking about the WRAP programme, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Thomas O’ Reilly said: "I am pleased that the council, in conjunction with the Department for Communities, is supporting residents who are impacted by food insecurity.

"This programme is tailored to the specific needs of each household that is eligible for the support and will make a tangible difference.

“The council is committed to ensuring that our people are healthy and well physically, emotionally and mentally and this programme will help to achieve this."

Barry Boyle, Network Co-ordinator & Community Development Worker with Fermanagh Rural Community Network, said: “We welcome this funding from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the Department for Communities providing the opportunity to work in partnership as six locally based community organisations on the Western Response & Action on Poverty (WRAP) Programme to deliver direct support and assistance to households in an effort to help them at a time of ever-increasing rates of poverty.”

Local support organisations can refer households to the programme, or individuals can self-refer by calling 028 6632 7006 or email [email protected]