Council celebrates 22 years of the Sister Cities Student Exchange Programme

Programme participants of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Sister Cities Student Exchange Programme.

A CELEBRATORY BBQ was held recently at Theatre at The Mill to honour eight exceptional students participating in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Sister Cities Student Exchange Programme. successful year.

The event marked the culmination of an inspiring cultural exchange with Gilbert, Arizona, celebrating the programme’s 22nd successful year.

Mayor Neil Kelly presented the participating students with certificates of completion as a token of gratitude for their exceptional representation as ambassadors for both the programme and the borough.

The exchange programme included four students from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough – Daniel Robinson, Eve Kirkpatrick, Ellie Wilding and Rachel Foster, and four students from Gilbert, Arizona – Sydney Younce, Keilani George, Kelly Conway and Claire Hall. These bright young individuals embarked on a life-changing journey, focusing on increasing their confidence, knowledge and creating lifelong friendships.

During their time in America, the Northern Ireland students visited some iconic sites, including the Grand Canyon, Lake Pleasant, San Diego. Spending time closer to Gilbert, they enjoyed bike rides, and all American BBQs with the locals. After three fun and action packed weeks, the students returned home to Northern Ireland with their new American friends.

During their three weeks in Northern Ireland, the American students enjoyed trips along the North Coast, visiting the Giant’s Causeway and Dunluce Castle. They also volunteered at Antrim’s Parkrun and helped organise the event and local runners across the award-winning Antrim Castle Gardens. Chill time involved a game of Scrapyard Golf, local cinema and, of course, sampling the local cuisine at some of the borough’s fine restaurants.

Mr Kelly said: “I have had the pleasure of meeting several exchange students over the years and I am always so proud that council and Gilbert work together to provide such a wonderful opportunity for our young people.

"This year is no different and I have thoroughly enjoyed hearing the students talk about their experiences over the summer. I would encourage anyone who is interested in this programme to get in touch with our Economic Development team who would be delighted to give you the details of the 2025 programme.”

Gilbert student Keilani George, who participated in the programme, commented: “I have made a lifelong friend from the programme and I got to learn a lot about different places. It has been an amazing experience.”

You can find out more about what this year’s students got up to during the summer by visiting the council’s Instagram account @ANBorough.