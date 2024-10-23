Attending the Mid South West Net Zero Programme Business Breakfast are Ian Fraser, Power NI, Andrew Beare, Danske Bank, Susan McKane, British Business Bank, Council Chair John McClaughry, Heather Mackey, Foyle Food Group, Ben Craig, Carbonfit, Ally Menary, Mid South West Net Zero Project Manager, and Lewis Clarke, Encom Energy.

LOCAL businesses have attended the third and final Business Breakfast of the Mid South West (MSW) Net Zero Programme, hosted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The event focused on sustainability and green finance, bringing together industry leaders, finance experts, and sustainability advocates to discuss how businesses can reduce their carbon footprints and transition to more sustainable operations.

Alistair Menary, the MSW Net Zero Project Manager, opened the event, welcoming attendees and providing an overview of the MSW Net Zero Programme. He emphasised how the programme supports businesses in their sustainability journeys and helps them navigate the evolving green economy.

The highlight was a Fireside Sustainability Chat with guest speaker Heather Mackey from Foyle Food Group, who shared insights into Foyle’s sustainability journey. Heather’s discussion provided a real-world perspective on how a large agri-food business is reducing its environmental impact and the lessons learned along the way.

Finance experts Andrew Beare, from Danske Bank, and Susan McKane, from the British Business Bank, followed with a valuable discussion on accessing green finance to support business transitions to more sustainable practices. They provided practical advice and examples on how companies can secure funding for sustainability projects.

The morning also featured an engaging panel discussion with Ian Fraser from Power NI and Lewis Clarke from Encom Energy. The panel focused on energy management and green energy solutions, offering attendees actionable strategies to reduce emissions, save energy, and improve operational efficiency.

Council Chair John McClaughry said: “The Mid South West Region is home to one-third of Northern Ireland’s businesses with sectoral strengths in manufacturing, agri-food, construction and engineering. These sectors traditionally have the highest carbon footprint, therefore it is important to ensure these businesses are supported with the transition to net zero.

“I would like to thank the Mid South West Region Team and Carbonfit for organising today’s informative event to support our businesses.”

Speaking about the event’s success, Annemarie Roddy, Associate Director at Carbonfit, commented: “It was fantastic to see so many local businesses come together and explore how we can all work towards a more sustainable future. The discussions were insightful, and we’re excited to continue helping businesses make meaningful progress on their net zero journey.”

The MSW Business Breakfast provided an excellent platform for networking, sharing ideas, and learning how businesses can align their operations with modern environmental goals while becoming more financially viable.

For those who have not yet signed up, this is a great opportunity to take the first step toward sustainability.

To register your interest in the MSW Net Zero Programme, please contact Alistair Menary at [email protected] or Annemarie Roddy at [email protected]