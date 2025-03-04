Council Hosts Tourism Conference 2025 with a Focus on Regenerative Tourism

Ms Gillian Beare, Director at Finn Lough Resort; Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, Chair of Visitor Experience Development Plan; Pól Ó Conghaile, Travel Editor at the Irish Independent; Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development, Fáilte Ireland; Tina O’Dwyer, founder and CEO of The Tourism Space; Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Minister for the Economy; David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development, Tourism NI; Councillor John McClaughry, Chair, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council successfully hosted a tourism conference at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, with over 150 attendees from across the sector.

The event brought together local businesses, industry leaders, tourism professionals, academics, and community stakeholders for a day of insightful discussions, focused on the future of tourism through the lens of sustainability and regeneration.

The conference, entitled “Tourism through a Regenerative Lens”, was hosted by renowned travel writer Pól O’Conghaile of the Irish Independent and aimed to explore the future of tourism with a focus on regenerative practices that can create lasting, positive impacts for businesses, communities, and the environment.

Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald addressed the conference, saying: “Regional balance is one of four priorities in my Economic Vision and tourism has great potential to promote regional balance.

“That is particularly the case in Fermanagh and Omagh, a truly beautiful part of the world with unique natural assets. Today’s conference is an opportunity to talk about how we can work together to realise this tourism potential.”

Opening the conference, Councillor John McClaughry, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, reinforced the council’s commitment to developing a balanced, sustainable approach to tourism that empowers communities while preserving the region’s natural beauty for future generations.

“Today’s conference highlights the importance of regenerative tourism practices which not only support local businesses but also respect and protect the environment,” said Mr McClaughry. “Fermanagh and Omagh are leading the way in embracing these practices, and we hope to inspire others to follow suit.”

The conference featured a series of notable guest speakers, including:

- David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, who discussed the tourism recovery initiatives and the potential of City and Growth Deals for Northern Ireland’s tourism sector.

- Orla Carroll, Head of Business Development at Fáilte Ireland, who presented on the EU Just Transition Fund and its impact on the tourism sector in regions affected by the transition to climate neutrality.

- Grainne O’Connor, Manager of Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark, who shared her expertise on sustainable tourism and landscape management in a cross-border context.

- Tina O’Dwyer, founder and CEO of The Tourism Space, who provided valuable insights into sustainable, regenerative, and collaborative approaches to tourism.

- Gillian Beare, Director of Finn Lough, who shared their successful story of creating a niche in sustainable tourism.

The event also saw a presentation from Councillor Thomas O’Reilly, Chair of the Fermanagh and Omagh Visitor Experience Development Plan (VEDP), who highlighted the opportunities for growth and collaboration within the area’s 10-year tourism roadmap.

As part of its ongoing commitment to tourism development, the council continues to focus on the delivery of the Visitor Experience Development Plan (VEDP), which will shape tourism across the Fermanagh Lakelands and the Sperrins.

The VEDP aims to create a sustainable and thriving tourism ecosystem that benefits both visitors and the local communities.

For more information on tourism support opportunities and the Visitor Experience Development Plan please visit https://www.fermanaghomagh.com/services/tourism/