Council invites members of the public to community engagement event ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush
The first of a series of engagement events hosted by Council, alongside organisers of The Open, The R&A, will take place in Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday 19th February from 12 midday until 6pm.
The drop-in sessions will provide an opportunity for people who live or work in Portrush and the surrounding areas to call in and ask questions.
The event will have representatives from many of the agencies and stakeholders involved in delivering this year’s Open.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would encourage members of the public to attend the community open day to learn more about the upcoming Open, including volunteering opportunities.”
“The day represents a great opportunity for those who attend to ask questions and gain a better understanding of the logistics of hosting an event of this scale, including the benefits it will bring to the local area.”
During the day, information boards will be on display providing information on the following key areas:
General information on The 153rd Open
Volunteering opportunities/how to get involved
- Local business support
- Economic benefit
- Legacy and sustainability
- Skills and recruitment
- Traffic and transport
There will be more detail in the May engagement session when plans are more developed.
The Open Camping Village
For more information on The 153rd Open please visit https://www.theopen.com/royal-portrush-153rd-open.
