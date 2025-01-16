Council invites members of the public to community engagement event ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:50 BST
As Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council prepares to welcome The 153rd Open to Royal Portrush this July, members of the public are invited to a community open day on Wednesday 19th February.

The first of a series of engagement events hosted by Council, alongside organisers of The Open, The R&A, will take place in Portrush Town Hall on Wednesday 19th February from 12 midday until 6pm.

The drop-in sessions will provide an opportunity for people who live or work in Portrush and the surrounding areas to call in and ask questions.

The event will have representatives from many of the agencies and stakeholders involved in delivering this year’s Open.

As Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council prepares to welcome The 153rd Open to Royal Portrush this July, members of the public are invited to a community open day on Wednesday 19th February
As Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council prepares to welcome The 153rd Open to Royal Portrush this July, members of the public are invited to a community open day on Wednesday 19th February

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I would encourage members of the public to attend the community open day to learn more about the upcoming Open, including volunteering opportunities.”

“The day represents a great opportunity for those who attend to ask questions and gain a better understanding of the logistics of hosting an event of this scale, including the benefits it will bring to the local area.”

During the day, information boards will be on display providing information on the following key areas:

General information on The 153rd Open

Volunteering opportunities/how to get involved

  • Local business support
  • Economic benefit
  • Legacy and sustainability
  • Skills and recruitment
  • Traffic and transport

There will be more detail in the May engagement session when plans are more developed.

The Open Camping Village

For more information on The 153rd Open please visit https://www.theopen.com/royal-portrush-153rd-open.

