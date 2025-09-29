Council launches inclusive tourism voucher scheme for local businesses

TOURISM and hospitality businesses, charities and social enterprises are being encouraged to apply for small grants of up to £500 to support them in becoming more accessible and inclusive to visitors.

The scheme, developed by Belfast City Council, is the latest initiative to help the sector explore new markets and tap into the benefits of the ‘purple pound’ – a market worth an estimated £249 billion each year to the UK economy. The first support of its kind in Northern Ireland, the funding, awarded as a voucher, can be used to improve the visitor experience in small, but practical ways, through staff training and awareness raising, support with navigating websites or booking tickets, or to upgrade signage or marketing materials. Applicants must be based in the Belfast City Council area and provide services for visitors to the city. Vouchers will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to apply, visit belfastcity.gov.uk/tourism “There has been significant progress made over the last few years to support our local tourism and hospitality providers to think outside the box and look at what other markets they can attract,” said Councillor Ian McLaughlin, Chair of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee. “People with disabilities travel too – but they need to know that the facilities and amenities are in place to support their needs. “Belfast is already known for the warmth of our welcome and these grants will enable venues and service providers to extend that welcome even further – attracting new and diverse visitors to our city which, in turn, supports jobs and creates new opportunities.” Launched ahead of World Tourism Day on Saturday past, the voucher scheme is part of the wider Embrace the Inclusive Spirit programme, delivered by the council, together with Visit Belfast, Tourism NI and the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, to support the Make Yourself at Home ten-year tourism plan. So far it has provided a wide range of resources and training for tourism and hospitality businesses, including a practical support toolkit, online training videos, access to masterclasses where traders can chat to service users and test drive ideas, and suggested itineraries for disabled visitors, based on recommendations from local residents with disabilities. Carolyn Boyd, Industry Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI are delighted to support the council in providing vital support to tourism and hospitality businesses to ensure we continue to enhance our services to meet the needs of the widest possible range of visitors to the city and beyond.” Alongside the new scheme, six Belfast venues and visitor experiences were also recognised earlier this year for their work to support disabled visitors at the city’s inaugural Inclusive Tourism Awards. An annual seminar, held in February and returning again to Titanic Belfast on February 17, also brought together over 120 tour operators, hospitality providers, policy makers and event organisers in the city to hear from guest speakers and industry experts. Mary Jo McCanny, Director of Visitor Experience and Destination Initiatives at Visit Belfast, said: “Visit Belfast welcomes the launch of these inclusive tourism vouchers as an important step in helping businesses enhance accessibility and inclusivity. “By working in partnership with the council and Tourism NI, we can ensure the Belfast region continues to grow as a destination that provides a positive and welcoming experience for every visitor.” Businesses have also welcomed the wider support provided by the Embrace the Inclusive Spirit programme. Denise Kennedy, Titanic Belfast Associate Director of Operations, said: “We are proud to have supported and participated in the Embrace the Inclusive Spirit working group, which is helping to support the wider industry in creating truly memorable experiences for every visitor. “This initiative not only ensures that guests with additional needs are fully considered and provided for, but it also enables tourism businesses, no matter their size, to connect with a largely untapped audience, offering them the same great experiences that Northern Ireland is world-renowned for. “By working together as an industry, we can continue to break down barriers, raise standards and showcase Northern Ireland as a destination that everyone can enjoy.”