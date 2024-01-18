Causeway Coast and Glens Council has partnered with Tourism Northern Ireland (TNI) and Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) for a special networking and support event for operators working in the outdoor recreation sector in Causeway Coast and Glens.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses gathered for a meeting at Cloonavin on Friday, January 12, to explore potential opportunities and support available to the sector and to discuss some of the challenges it faces.

At the event, Amy Patterson from Crindle Bespoke, Limavady, shared her journey from Crindle Stables to Crindle Bespoke, her alignment with the Embrace a Giant Spirit brand, her willingness to work collaboratively and how participation in council and TNI mentoring and development programmes has contributed to her business growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Steven Callaghan said: “Council’s Destination and Coast and Countryside teams were delighted to join with our partner agencies for this event in Cloonavin, which presented a great opportunity for businesses involved in the outdoor recreation sector to meet and receive insights from council, Tourism Northern Ireland and Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism.

Maria McAlister, Landscapes and Activities Interim Manager at Tourism NI, addressing participants at the networking and support event in Cloonavin.

“As a destination, Causeway Coast and Glens provides a fantastic and engaging landscape with diverse terrain, which allows for a wide range of outdoor recreation activities – many of which provide an adrenaline rush for thrill-seekers.”

Maria McAlister, Landscapes and Activities Interim Manager at TNI, added: “Outdoor tourism is a key element of the local economy with far-reaching benefits, including social and community well-being. This timely initiative builds on the growing demand for outdoor activity and supports Tourism NI’s five year ‘Embracing Outdoor Tourism’ framework.

“We are delighted to support this event, to hear from local tourism operators on their tourism journeys, to amplify Northern Ireland’s compelling ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ destination brand and work together to advance sustainable, regenerative outdoor tourism to become a hallmark of the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The focus to support high quality outdoor experiences will encourage a competitive offering that allows for retention of visitors for longer, visitor dispersal to lesser-known villages and towns, and an extended season.”