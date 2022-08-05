Council strike action on hold as new intense talks on pay begin

GMB union confirmed strikes are on hold for new intense talks on pay to begin.

The fresh talks will be facilitated by the LRA (Labour Relations Agency).

The joint unions (GMB, UNITE and NIPSA) met yesterday (Thursday) with local councillors of all major parties and UUP leader Doug Beattie as the local MLA.

Strike action was due to begin next Wednesday (10 August).

The planned action would have ‘closed down’ the council, impacting services such as bin collections, planning and leisure.

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said: “Working people deserve fair pay in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis for decades.

“We are hopeful that these new talks will lead to meaningful shifts from management. As such, we have paused our strike action.