Council support for Nip it in the Bud campaign

DERRY City and Strabane District Council has agreed to promote the Rural Communities Cancer Project aimed at tackling cancer inequalities and helping to raise awareness of cancer locally among those in rural areas, particularly the farming community.

The Rural Communities Cancer Project is an initiative between The Farming Community Network (FCN) and Macmillan Cancer Support to help raise awareness of cancer signs and symptoms among the community as part of the “Nip it in the Bud” campaign.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said it was important that council supported this campaign and played its part in sharing information to assist farmers and people living in rural communities to get checked for early signs of cancer and to be aware of the level of support that is available.

She said: “We understand that farmers and those living in rural communities may not prioritise their health for several reasons – because of the lack of time and close proximity or availability of services and as a result some of the signs and symptoms of cancer, such as prolonged pains, tiredness and fatigue, can be missed or overlooked.

“It is for this reason that council has agreed to do what it can to help get the ‘Nip it in the Bud’ message out there and to encourage communities to get any symptoms checked.

“Council hope that’s its support of the campaign will encourage people in the rural areas of Derry and Strabane to be more familiar with the early signs of cancer, and to take the necessary steps to get checked and ‘nip it in the bud’.”

Caitriona Crawford, National Manager, Farming Community Network (FCN) Northern Ireland, said: “Thank you to the Derry City and Strabane District Council for supporting our project and for helping us to get our message out to the community in the district.

“The support from the council and Mayor Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr is instrumental in encouraging early detection and normalising conversations around cancer care and support. By working collaboratively across farming and rural communities, we can make a real difference in supporting people impacted by cancer.”

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign provides a range of useful resources for agri-businesses, agriculture colleges, Young Farmers’ Clubs and others to download or circulate – some focused on specific cancers that farmers can be more at-risk of developing, such as skin cancer, prostate cancer or lung cancer.

The ‘Nip it in the Bud’ campaign encourages early detection and making time to see the GP if someone notices a change in their health. The campaign is part of a UK-wide partnership between FCN and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Throughout the campaign FCN is inviting farmers and people in rural communities who have been affected by cancer to share their stories.

Ms Barr also encouraged the public to take part in a new survey that hopes to better understand current cancer service provisions in rural areas, whilst recommending areas for improvement: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W9DQM5M